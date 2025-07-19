Toto Wolff/Mercedes managed driver shows rare disgust for political side of F1:"It's all these politicians on top"

Toto Wolff and Mercedes managed driver Esteban Ocon have shown a rare disgust for politics in F1. The French driver has been a part of the sport since 2016, when he first made his debut with Manor.

Ad

Making his name in the junior categories as one of the rising talents, Esteban Ocon was picked up by Toto Wolff and Mercedes for the team's academy. In 2014, when he beat Max Verstappen to the F3 title, the driver first turned heads.

After a few races with Manor in 2016, the driver would find himself at Force India alongside Sergio Perez in 2017. After two impressive years with the team, the driver was forced to spend a season sitting on the sidelines as a late deal with Renault didn't come through, and the team signed Daniel Ricciardo.

Ad

Trending

After returning to the sport with Renault/Alpine, the driver slowly ended up establishing himself in F1. He got his first podium in 2020 and his first win in 2021, and he would have a formidable partnership with Fernando Alonso as well.

Right now, the driver finds himself at Haas, but his career could have had a different trajectory, as options at Mercedes were available at one point. The driver is still managed by Toto Wolff, but looking back, he reveals his disgust for the politics in the sport. Talking to Crash.net, he said,

Ad

"The thing is, I've learned a lot about that side of the sport now. It's the side of the sport that I hate. It's all these politicians on top which have the power. We are the athletes of the sport, obviously. It's two very different mindsets that we have. But you need to play with it."

Ad

He added,

"You need to be playing with that to get your best interest out of that. I was completely out of this conversation until that happened in 2019. Now, I'm very much more involved in all these decisions."

Esteban Ocon now much more involved with Mercedes and Toto Wolff when it comes to politics

Unlike 2019, when it was all left to his management team of Toto Wolff and Mercedes, Esteban Ocon has revealed that now he does talk about the political side with his team management a lot more. The driver is now at Haas, and it does appear that this was a call that he made when he decided to switch from Alpine. He said,

Ad

“I have the same [management] team since 2012, actually maybe even before 2010. The same people managing my career, which is very good. I'm much more involved in those conversations and knowing what's happening.”

Esteban Ocon's career could potentially have had a different direction if he was picked up by Mercedes and Toto Wolff and given a promotion. The driver is still 28 years of age and would be hoping to build from where he is right now to something bigger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More