Watch: Toto Wolff crowd surfing after disappointing end to Lewis Hamilton's F1 season

Lewis Hamilton's season did not end the way he would have wanted. But even the Briton's defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen couldn't bring down Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's spirits.

In a social media video, the 49-year-old Mercedes team principal was seen partying with fans and even crowd surfing shortly after the final race of the season concluded in Abu Dhabi. Watch it here:

The race saw Lewis Hamilton miss out on the drivers' world championship after late drama saw Max Verstappen pit for soft tires under a Safety Car.

Verstappen went on to snatch the lead from Hamilton before winning the race and clinching his maiden drivers' world championship.

Mercedes protested in hopes of reversing the result and awarding Hamilton what could have been a record-breaking eighth world championship.

An irate Toto Wolff was heard complaining to race control as Hamilton struggled to keep up with Verstappen, but all that animosity seemed to be lost on the Abu Dhabi night shortly after.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was also quick to jump in on the season-ending festivities.

In another social media video, the Finnish driver can be seen jumping into a pool fully clothed as his side went to the stewards' room to protest in favor of Hamilton.

Bottas jumping in the pool while his team is on their way to court 😂



Bottas, who joined as Hamilton's teammate in 2017 now departs Mercedes for Alfa Romeo.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lodge intention to appeal FIA's dismissal of protests

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's hopes for a revised result at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were dashed when stewards dismissed their protests shortly after the checkered flag was raised.

In a statement on social media, Mercedes confirmed that they had expressed their intent to appeal these decisions, which they felt were wrongfully disadvantageous to Hamilton.

One should note that this is not an official appeal yet. At this point, it is a notice from Mercedes claiming that they plan on considering their case before deciding on submitting another appeal.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have 96 hours to follow through on their decision, should they wish to pursue the subject further.

