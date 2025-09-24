Toto Wolff plays down speculated factor behind Mercedes’ recent surge in form

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the role that the weather played in their successful outing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Austrian has claimed that the Baku circuit's characteristics suited their car, making them one of the quicker packages during the weekend.

Mercedes rounded off one of their most positive races in recent weeks at the Azerbaijan GP, as George Russell finished second and Kimi Antonelli ended the race in P4. The team also leapfrogged Ferrari to take P2 in the constructors' standings, rounding off a successful weekend.

With their two-four finish at the Azerbaijan GP, the weather conditions in Baku were being touted as one of the reasons why the German team was able to showcase good pace during the race.

But after the race, Toto Wolff denied that Mercedes' good pace at the street circuit was mainly down to the relatively colder conditions in the Azerbaijani capital.

"I don't think you can simplify like this. I've said that when I wear a pullover, we are there, but there have been more difficult weekends in colder conditions," replied Wolff. [via RacingNews365]

He also explained his understanding of why the W16 was quick at Baku, saying:

"Now, obviously, the [Baku] track layout suits our car. There are no lots of high speed, mid-to-high speeds long corners, which are not our forte, so considering all the variables, it was certainly the track which suited us a bit more."

Over the last couple of seasons, the Mercedes car has been known to be dominant at circuits that experience colder temperatures than usual. The Silver Arrows were able to fire up their tires quicker than any of their competitors at Las Vegas in 2024 as well.

Mercedes' George Russell looking forward to resting after battling illness at Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes driver George Russell was battling an illness coming into the Azerbaijan GP, with his health improving only slightly as the weekend went on. The Briton claimed that he was looking forward to getting some rest after the race, as he had still not fully recovered from the problem.

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Russell told the media that he was glad to see the chequered flag at the end of the 51 laps in Baku.

"I was pretty glad when I saw the chequered flag, to be honest. Fortunately, I felt much better today than I felt on Friday and Saturday, so I’m looking forward to a bit of rest now," said Russell. [via Formula1.com]

"I’m just happy with the results. For us as a team, trying to beat Ferrari in the Constructors’, this was a good step towards that," he added.

It was an incredible performance from Russell to secure the P2 spot in the race, considering his health condition. The 27-year-old had started the race from fifth, but some solid pace and a good strategy saw him take the runner-up spot behind race winner Max Verstappen on Sunday.

