Toto Wolff “pleased and frustrated” with Mercedes’ qualifying result in Hungary

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reacted to his team’s qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 53-year-old was left grappling with mixed feelings following how the qualifying unfolded for his team's drivers.While George Russell progressed into the final round of qualifying and eventually clinched a fourth-place start, rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli appeared a little off the mark and failed to advance past the second round of qualifying. The young Italian driver initially qualified in P11, but a track limit infringement meant he further slid down the order to start the race in P15.Toto Wolff, who spoke to the media to reflect on the outing following the conclusion of the event at the Hungaroring, expressed how overall frustrated with the outing of his drivers. Sharing his thoughts via Mercedes AMG's official website, he stated:“We are both pleased and frustrated after Saturday in Budapest. Pleased with the step we have made with the car here this weekend but frustrated knowing that P4 and P15 doesn’t accurately reflect the pace we’ve shown.”“George looked like he was going to take pole position on his last lap in Q3. Unfortunately, a small snap of oversteer cost him some time and that left him P4, despite only being 0.05s slower than the Ferrari of Leclerc. Starting from the second row gives us a good opportunity to fight for the podium tomorrow, though.”Toto Wolff reacts to Kimi Antonelli’s qualifyingToto Wolff also reacted to the qualifying outing of Kimi Antonelli. The Mercedes chief detailed how the session was largely a confidence-building exercise for the 18-year-old.Wolff also highlighted how unfortunate it was for Antonelli to miss out on fighting for pole position like George Russell. Sharing his reaction, the Austrian motorsports chief stated:“For Kimi, it was a more difficult session. He has rebuilt his confidence with the car in practice and continued that into Qualifying. Unfortunately, he fell just the wrong side of a tight bunch in Q2, and that stopped him from fighting nearer the front like George.Whilst he is understandably disappointed, the step forward he has taken here in Hungary is pleasing. We will look to help him battle through the field tomorrow and get into the points.”Kimi Antonelli has endured a torrid run of races in recent weeks. Last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix, the former Prema Racing driver suffered a double Q1 exit in both the Sprint Qualifying and the Grand Prix qualifying sessions. However, amid the torrid run he has endured, Toto Wolff has continued to offer support for him.Also during the Spa Francochamp event, Wolff confirmed the Mercedes team would continue with its rookie driver for the upcoming season - a statement which appeared to boost his morale after the Ardennes forest race.