Toto Wolff provides Lewis Hamilton contract update ahead of F1 season

With the 2023 F1 season around the corner, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hinted at Lewis Hamilton's contract with the team soon after they celebrated his 10 years with them.

While Wolff's statement to Auto Motor Und Sport is relieving for fans, it will also make some fans hang to the edge of their seats in the curiosity of knowing the length of the contract.

Wolff stated that Hamilton will always have a seat with the team, and he will be the first to know if any changes are being made. At the same time, he assured his presence with the team by saying that 'nothing needs to change' despite losing out to his teammate George Russell in the previous season. Wolff said:

"I don’t see it that way at all. I said very early on that Lewis will always have a seat with us. A decision is always discussed between us and Lewis would be the first to say if he’s not enjoying it anymore or thinks he has deficits."

He also revealed that the team will negotiate with Lewis Hamilton just like they did in the previous seasons:

"In this respect, we want to continue and we will certainly negotiate as in previous years. I don’t see any indication that we need to change anything."

Reports about Lewis Hamilton signing a new 2-year contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton signed his most recent contract with Mercedes back in February 2021, right before pre-season testing began. Hamilton has had his biggest chunk of success and has created history with Mercedes, he is also quite competitive like he was back in the day and is a potential contender for the championship in the upcoming season.

This, along with Wolff's statement, assures that he will have a seat with the team for the upcoming seasons as well.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Fans Zimbabwe @MercedesF1ZW Mercedes have reportedly offered Sir Lewis Hamilton a new contract worth £62 Million per season , up on his £40 Million to stay on for another 2 years. Mercedes have reportedly offered Sir Lewis Hamilton a new contract worth £62 Million per season , up on his £40 Million to stay on for another 2 years. https://t.co/cIw3Lt29Ha

At the same time, a report from a French magazine, Sportune, assured that Lewis Hamilton will have another 2-year contract extension with Mercedes soon and that he will get a massive pay raise. The deal is expected to be around €70 million, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Lewis Hamilton, too, has stated many times that he will be racing with the team for as long as he is a part of Formula 1, and since the team is looking for a fruitful 2023 season, he, along with George Russell, could be the ones to bring them the points they need.

