Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes F1’s key area of focus ahead of major rule changes in 2026

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reflected on the poor reliability of the Mercedes engines for the customer teams after the 2025 Canadian GP. Wolff touched upon the key areas that the Brackley-based team is focusing on ahead of the 2026 rule changes.

F1 is set to introduce the biggest change in regulations since the 2014 regulation change. A new chassis and power unit will take the centre stage for the upcoming season and neutralize the F1 grid. The new regulations are said to be focused more on the new power unit, which will incorporate a larger hybrid system.

While Mercedes engines have been the most reliable and powerful for most of the current regulations, both Aston Martin and Williams have faced issues with the power units since the start of the 2026 season. Fernando Alonso retired at the Monaco GP, whereas Alex Albon retired at Canada after issues with the power unit.

Wolff revealed that Hywel Thomas, general manager of the engine program, and his team are aware of the issues and are figuring out the cause. On the upcoming regulation changes, he suggested that the new power unit is a key area of focus for Mercedes.

“Our engines have been good as gold since the introduction of the hybrid era – and so strong," Wolff said (via formule1.nl). "The mistakes we have had in recent years have been very minimal. Because this is the last year of these regulations, all attention is focused on next year.”

Toto Wolff & Co. brought the most reliable and powerful engine for the 2014 regulation change, which won them eight consecutive constructors' championships.

Toto Wolff shared his verdict on the 2026 power unit regulations

The 2026 engines will see teams get rid of the MGU-H system from the internal combustion engine (ICE) and have a larger hybrid pack. The split between ICE and electrical power is expected to be split evenly. However, corners were raised around the new power unit, claiming that it might not generate sufficient power from the battery pack.

A meeting took place addressing these concerns, as F1 decided to approve a refined version of the same engine concept. Toto Wolff came out and shared his verdict on the same. He said:

“Reading the agenda of the F1 Commission is almost as hilarious as reading some of the comments that I see on Twitter on American politics. I really want to protect ourselves and make no comment — but it’s a joke. A week ago, there was an engine meeting [on Friday in Bahrain], and [now] things like this end up on the agenda again.”

The 2026 engines are still a big question for many, and the concerns will only be answered once the cars take to the track for the winter test.

