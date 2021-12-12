"We can go for an aggressive undercut": Toto Wolff reveals possible strategy for Lewis Hamilton during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hinted at his teaming possibly opting for an aggressive undercut strategy for Lewis Hamilton for the Abu Dhabi GP, in order to “recoup” their losses in qualifying.

Speaking about Mercedes’ chances come race day, Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1:

“Starting from P2, we’d much rather start on the medium. We will have a slight disadvantage on the start, I guess, and the first six, seven laps if he [Max Verstappen] drives fast. If he manages [the tires], then that’s not a big advantage for him, but we can go longer. We can go for an aggressive undercut or so and try to control track position.”

The two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas looked comfortably ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the first and second parts of qualifying. However, Verstappen put together an impressive lap early on in Q3 with a tow from teammate Sergio Perez.

Neither Mercedes driver had an answer to Verstappen’s pace during the final part of qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas having to settle for P2 and P6 starting positions respectively.

Mercedes optimistic about Lewis Hamilton’s chances for the win

Both Mercedes drivers have opted to start the race on the slower but more durable medium tires, while both Red Bulls will start on the faster, more fragile soft tires. However, Mercedes are optimistic about Lewis Hamilton’s chances of challenging for the win.

Commenting on Mercedes’ race pace, Toto Wolff said:

“Our pace was there obviously on the long runs. Whichever car is going to be faster tomorrow will win the race irrespective of who starts on which tire, and we just need to build on that and recoup and then hopefully come out on top.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes have struggled to get their tires up to optimum working temperatures. At the start of the race, this could play an important role. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be surrounded by soft-tire runners on the starting grid. With the obvious grip difference in terms of getting off the line, they could potentially end up losing places at the start, thereby compromising Mercedes’ strategy.

