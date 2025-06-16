Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, gives special mention to Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris for being supportive of the F1 Academy

Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, is Managing Director of the F1 Academy, an all-female racing series helping create a pathway for women into F1. While the support series often remains under the shadow of its bigger brothers, drivers like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris have been supportive of the initiative, as the former Scottish racing driver revealed in an interview.

There has been an over-three-decade absence of female drivers from the F1 grid. While many might suggest that the pinnacle of motorsport does not promote racing for one gender, the problem actually stems back to the lack of women in the grassroots of motorsport.

To curb such an issue, the global championship emerged with the idea of setting up an all-female series supported by F1 and its teams. The F1 Academy, inaugurated in 2023, was built on the foundation of the former W-Series.

Since then, the championship has flourished and enabled female drivers to race without the worry of the financial backing required to pursue motorsports. Moreover, this initiative was closely followed by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris, as Susie Wolff named the trio as supportive of the whole operation in a recent interview. She said:

"Lewis [was] a longtime Mercedes driver, but I think people can see through his actions that he is very passionate about diversity, and helping those that sometimes that don't get the opportunities in life. He was a big advocate from the very beginning."

"But, people like George Russell who know it from the world of karting how tough it can be to navigate the pathway and people like Lando Norris have always come over to the [F1 Academy] paddock."

Moreover, Susie Wolff once dreamed of becoming an F1 driver herself.

Susie Wolff reveals how the F1 Academy would have been a huge pathway for her in her racing days

Susie Wolff at the practice for the 2014 F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Source: Getty

Susie Wolff had tried her hand at becoming a female F1 driver in a male-dominated field. She was even able to land a few free practice session outings with Williams a decade ago, but her F1 dream did not come to fruition.

Back in the day, opportunities for female drivers were even limited. Reflecting on how F1 Academy would have helped her in her pursuit to join the top league, Susie said, via Pique:

"We've seen a lot of positive change, and I think the sport has progressed with that. I don't have any bitterness or regret to look back and say, 'God, I would have loved this opportunity.' I would have, but I also feel a certain pride in having made it possible for the next generation."

Meanwhile, Doriane Pin leads the Drivers' championship in the F1 Academy with three race weekends left to spare.

