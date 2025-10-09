Toto Wolff shares George Russell's contract update as Mercedes driver wins F1 Singapore GP

Toto Wolff shared an update about George Russell's contract, days after the Mercedes driver's win at the Singapore GP. Addressing the media, the Mercedes boss informed that his team will announce the contract extension "soon enough."

Russell joined Mercedes from Williams in 2022 and replaced Valtteri Bottas. He joined Lewis Hamilton and raced for three seasons before he found a new teammate in Kimi Antonelli. The ongoing 2025 season marks his fourth year at the Silver Arrows, and his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Despite beating Hamilton twice in three years and being the leading driver at Mercedes this year, Russell has yet to receive a contract extension. As per reports, the talks regarding an extension have been going on for months, but none of the parties were able to come to a conclusion.

Most recently, after the Singapore GP, Wolff dropped a new update on the contract extension saga, and informed that his team will share an update on the same "soon enough." Speaking to the media, here's what he said:

"Contract-wise, good things take a while,” Wolff said after Russell picked up a lights-to-flag victory at Marina Bay on Sunday. “It's about the detail, and it's not about the big topics. We’ll announce it soon enough." (Via Sky Sports Germany)

George Russell claimed the victory at the recently concluded Singapore GP, a race he started on pole. He kept Max Verstappen at bay and picked up his second win of the season.

Toto Wolff heaped praise on George Russell after Singapore GP win

Following the conclusion of the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit last weekend, Toto Wolff praised his driver, George Russell. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:

George Russell (GBR) stands on the top step of the podium after winning the 2025 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, round 18 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship - Source: Getty

"He's been formidable this year,” Wolff remarked. “I haven't seen mistakes. There were weekends that he himself said, ‘I could have done more, and I wasn't a good race’. But this happens with any driver."

“You can see when it just merges, the car being in a perfect space, and the driver being on top of things, that becomes a dominant formula, and that is what we've seen here.” (via Motorsports.com)

Currently, George Russell is in P4 of the Drivers' Championship with 237 points after 18 races and three Sprints. He has two wins, two pole positions and eight podiums to his name. Compared to him, his teammate, Kimi Antonelli is in P7 with 88 points.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Mercedes are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 325 points.

