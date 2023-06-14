Toto Wolff shares learning one key element from Lewis Hamilton that’ll help Mercedes become a ‘better team’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's goals to further diversify the sport and how the driver's initiatives will greatly help the team.

Hamilton has been working with various organizations and projects over the years to get more underprivileged adults working in Formula 1 and give children access to basic education.

In a panel at the Forbes Iconcast Summit, Toto Wolff explained how Mercedes' factories only had 4-5% of people of color before Hamilton's Accelerate 25 project. The team is aiming to recruit more personnel who are underrepresented and increase that percentage to 25. He said:

"Our factories in Oxford, I think we have 4-5% of people of color there and underrepresented groups. We are now at 16, and we have started a program together called accelerate 25, where we as a team are committed atleast 25% new hires from underrepresented, underprivileged backgrounds and we now want 38."

Wolff stated that the worker's skill will still be the key factor for employment. However, he believes that the more diversity has and will greatly improve Mercedes. He concluded:

"And we are not doing it in a way that it becomes a key factor when its about deciding who joins, but I'm 100% convinced that this diversity, diversity of culture, background, thinking, is going to make us better as a team."

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most vocal F1 drivers in the paddock, constantly addressing various world issues like gender inequality, racism, environmental issues, etc. Mercedes has also joined forces with the seven-time world champion to support his goals.

Mercedes about to extend Lewis Hamilton's contract, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently revealed that Lewis Hamilton's contract extension will be announced in the coming days. While being interviewed by CNBC, he explained how he and Hamilton gets questions about the contract every single F1 race weekend, but feel awkward to talk about money. Wolff said:

"Well, we are still talking. You know, we get this question basically every race weekend. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment we need to talk about money. So it's going to happen soon."

Wolff added:

"Soon... I think we are talking more days than weeks. But if I commit to a date now then everyone is going to ask in Montreal on the weekend, 'So what happened to the days'. We are trying hard but at least I get to see him today and maybe we can talk about it."

Although Toto Wolff did not reveal the exact date of the announcement, Lewis Hamilton's contract extension seems to be coming any day now.

