Toto Wolff shockingly rules out interest in F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey - “I’m just looking at it like a fan and watching that space”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has ruled out interest in F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey, who recently announced his exit from Red Bull Racing following the first quarter of 2025.

The Red Bull Racing CTO has one of the most distinguished CVs in Formula 1, with four decades of experience in motorsports. Many legendary F1 drivers from Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull have driven Newey-designed cars to championship success.

Adrian Newey has also played an instrumental role in Red Bull's dominant run since the introduction of the ground effect regulations, toppling Toto Wolff-led Mercedes as the top constructor. Despite the Silver Arrows' continued struggles, Wolff is seemingly not interested in securing the services of the F1 design genius.

The Mercedes team principal acknowledged Newey's legacy but conceded that he would watch the 65-year-old Briton's next move from the sidelines.

"Adrian Newey is an iconic engineer in Formula One with a great track record and again, also there are so many people talking about what he eventually might do and whether he leaves Red Bull or not. I’m just looking at it like a fan and watching that space," Wolff told Reuters before Adrian Newey's announcement.

Mercedes has already undergone a technical reshuffle last year, with Toto Wolff seemingly more concerned about the team's driver lineup for the 2025 season. After Lewis Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari, the team boss is on the hunt for a replacement.

Ferrari and Aston Martin are reported to be interested in signing Newey, who will part ways with Red Bull early in 2025. According to Sky Sports, the 65-year-old Briton is not bound to serve any gardening leave.

Adrian Newey seeking "new challenges" following Red Bull exit

Following the announcement of his departure from Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey disclosed that he is open to seeking new challenges following his two-decade stint with the Milton Keynes squad. However, he didn't specify how his wish was to materialize.

The Red Bull CTO said in a statement:

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself..."

The Briton has previously expressed regret about not working with Ferrari and legendary F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. With Hamilton joining forces with Ferrari next season, Newey will certainly be tempted to join the Maranello-based team.

Italian media suggests that Ferrari is already in talks with the Newey, while Aston Martin is reported to have made an offer.