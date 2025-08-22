Toto Wolff teases ridiculous potential speeds of upto 400kmph in 2026 F1 cars

Toto Wolff and other Team Principals have come out in the last year or so and raised concerns about the 2026 power units. FIA and F1 meetings took place earlier this year, and a green light was given to the new power units. The Mercedes Boss recently came out and teased the full potential of the 2026 F1 cars.

F1 is set to introduce a regulations overhaul for the 2026 season, which will introduce a new power unit, chassis, and aerodynamic approach. The cars will be shorter, narrower, lighter, and will have active aerodynamic elements. While the total power output remains largely the same under the current regulations, the split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motors is vastly different.

The new power units will feature the current configuration of a 1.6L V6 Turbo engine, but the power output from the ICE will be reduced while increasing the dependency on the battery pack and electric motors. The power from the ICE for 2026 will be down from 560kW to 400kW. Whereas the power output from the hybrid system will be increased from 120 kW to 350kW.

The new cars will also get rid of the DRS (drag reduction system), which opened up a flag in the rear wing to reduce drag for higher top speed on the straights. Instead, the cars will feature active aerodynamic elements on the front and rear wings, which will change the angle of the elements depending on the mode.

The Z-mode will be the standard where the wing elements will be at a steeper angle, which will help produce greater downforce. However, the X-mode will be activated on straight, putting the elements at a shallower angle, reducing the drag and increasing the top speed.

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff came out and detailed the effect of the new power unit and aerodynamics while teasing the potential of the 2026 cars.

“When full power is deployed, we'll be approaching the 400 km/h limit,” said Toto Wolff, based on the simulation data from the 2026 cars (via AMuS)

The current top speed record is held by Valtteri Bottas, set at the 2016 Azerbaijan GP when the Finnish driver touched 378 km/h. While the 2026 cars are expected to be faster in a straight line, they will also be slower in the corners as the cars will feature a flat underfloor instead of the venturi tunnels featured on the current generation.

Toto Wolff “expects a lot” from Ferrari and Aston Martin-Honda for the 2026 regulations

The word around the paddock is that Mercedes is going to be the favorite going into the regulation changes for the 2026 season. The Silver Arrows dominated when the 2014 regulations were introduced. However, Toto Wolff came out and rubbished these claims as he said,

“It’s just gossip; we don’t know anything,” (via Gazzetta dello Sport)

When asked about the competitors going into the 2026 season, Toto Wolff added,

“I expect Ferrari to be very competitive and Honda has shown how strong it is. I expect a lot from them with Aston Martin.”

Honda backed out of the sport and left Red Bull before the new engine regulations were introduced. Honda got back into the sport, as they will partner with Aston Martin in the Adrian Newey-designed car for the 2026 season.

