Toto Wolff on why the W14 transformed from being the 'worst' Mercedes to the one Lewis Hamilton secured pole position with

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that confidence in the car is the reason for the pole lap by Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2023 Hungarian GP. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda after the qualifying session, the Australian felt the inconsistencies of their car limited their drivers earlier.

Answering Sportskeeda’s question about Hamilton’s pole lap, the Mercedes team chief said:

“The biggest weakness in the car is not the lack of downforce. It is that the car is unpredictable and the drivers really never have the confidence to pushing it hard in qualifying. And I think the car they had today gave them confidence and allowed them to push without thinking that they could step out on the entry and exit of the corner. This is, I think, the main area we need to work out, giving them a car balance that is just more predictable.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1



Gutted for George, but it’s not going to stop the whole team from getting stuck into tomorrow’s race. pic.twitter.com/9irNAGuh3c What a end to a rollercoaster of a qualifying session!Gutted for George, but it’s not going to stop the whole team from getting stuck into tomorrow’s race.

He was also asked by Sportskeeda how much of the lap can be attributed to the Briton’s confidence around the Hungaroring circuit as opposed to the car improving.

In response to this, Wolff claimed the unpredictability of the Mercedes car limited their drivers from performing well in qualifying. He felt the car did not lack downforce but instead was unpredictable from circuit to circuit.

Given Hamilton’s success around the circuit, it was expected that he would do well around it but when he spoke to Sportskeeda on Thursday, he was cautiously optimistic.

Going into the weekend, the Briton was sceptical about his driving and experience alone making the difference come Sunday. His pole position lap was 0.003 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen who clinched second place on the grid.

Wolff felt it was the car performing well around Hungaroring that empowered both drivers to be competitive.

Mercedes team boss believes that ground effect makes car performance unpredictable

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels that the new generation cars have been inconsistent with their performance due to the ground-effect technology. He believes all the teams have struggled to have it within an optimum window consistently, apart from Red Bull and McLaren.

Asked if their balance woes and rear-end stability issues were resolved or if the performance was track-specific, Wolff said:

“I think there is certainly a part of these ground effects cars being in an enigma. Performance seems to come and go for all the teams.

"Congratulations to Alfa, they are fifth and seventh on the grid today. I don't think that they really much understand where that came from. So Red Bull seem the only ones who unlocked it in understanding with what happens and maybe McLaren. This is not something you can reverse engineer, this is something you just got to work at and come and take the right conclusions. Like you say, its been the characteristic of the car, the loose ends and lack of confidence.”

Mercedes have had inconsistencies in their performance all weekend where they were unable to gauge where they stood in the pecking order. While George Russell got knocked out in Q1 itself, Lewis Hamilton managed the pole position.

Despite the scepticism concerning their race pace on Sunday, the pole position was definitely a morale boost to the team. They had been struggling with their car since the dawn of the new ground effect era in the sport.