“Training for Brazil 2025”: Fans react as Lance Stroll spends F1 off season rallying in Portugal

F1 fans brutally trolled Lance Stroll after a video of him rallying in Portugal was posted on social media. Fans instantly mentioned the Canadian's infamous incident at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix when he slid into the gravel at turn 4 and beached his Aston Martin on the formation lap.

Amid torrid rain, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix race qualifying was shifted to the Sunday and the main race took place later the same afternoon. The race had to start in heavily damp conditions, which made the track tricky to navigate for new and experienced drivers alike.

The 2024 edition of the race at Interlagos will most likely be remembered for Max Verstappen's near miraculous drive to win the race after starting in 17th. But it will also be remembered by some for Lance Stroll's major error before the race even started.

The 26-year-old lost control of his car, span off the track, tagged the wall and ended up in the gravel trap. He then tried to get out of the gravel but ended up beaching himself in the process. The race start was subsequently aborted.

Fans have clearly not forgotten Stroll's slightly embarrassing moment in Sao Paulo and were quick to jump on the sight of seeing the Canadian in a rally car. Autosport posted a video on X in which Stroll could be seen riding and sliding his rally car around:

"Lance Stroll spent his weekend rallying in Portugal👀🇵🇹 (via @LemosMotorsport)"

Fans reacted in the replies of this video, trolling Stroll, saying:

"He's training for Brazil 2025"

He trained for this at Interlagos 2024, lmao."

Goes off track so much in F1 he must already be a natural"

Lance does love driving on gravel" said another fan.

"You cant do this in an F1 ride. Someone tell him." commented another user.

"How many times did he crash?" asked another fan.

The driver from Montreal was not the only one who crashed in the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as the race saw Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto also crash out amid the interchanging conditions. Alex Albon's Williams was too damaged in qualifying to even start the race.

Adrien Newey reportedly gives damning verdict on Lance Stroll

Aston Martin Announce The Arrival Of Adrian Newey, September 2024 - Source: Getty

Adrien Newey has reportedly deemed Lance Stroll 'not good enough' for Aston Martin if the team aims to become a championship competing team in the near future. Lance is the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

According to reports from Daily Mail journalist Jonathan McEvoy, incoming technical director and co-owner of Aston Martin F1, Adrian Newey has 'privately' expressed concerns about the Aston Martin driver line-up.

If these reports are to be believed, Newey has claimed that Stroll is 'not good enough' to be driving for a team with championship ambitions. This brutal verdict could potentially cause some distress among the ranks for the Silverstone based team.

While Newey has praised Stroll's teammate Fernando Alonso for his experience and skill, he has also raised concerns over the Spaniard's age and questioned whether the 2-time champion may now be past his prime.

