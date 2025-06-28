“Trashtalker recognises trashtalker”: Fans react as George Russell gets blasted by Helmut Marko

George Russell recently made it known that there are ongoing talks between Max Verstappen's entourage and Mercedes regarding a 2026 seat. In line with this, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has reacted to the Brit's comments, and all this has led to the amusement of the fans of Formula 1.

At the ongoing 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Max Verstappen has been surrounded by questions regarding a 2026 seat at Mercedes, the former currently has a contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

Helmut Marko, since getting wind of Russell's comments regarding Verstappen, has reacted strongly at the Red Bull Ring and added the following:

"We can't take this seriously. Russell just talks too much."

In regard to this, fans from all over the world have reacted to it. A particular fan via X wrote:

"Trashtalker recognizes trashtalker..."

Oliver @OJ_AT1 LINK Trashtalker recognizes trashtalker...

Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"Surpised George can make it through day at track. He is always bitching!"

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

"Is redbull gonna protest george’s interview now" A fan questioned.

"Dang, these two" A fan hilariously added.

"We rattled the old man." Another fan added.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 10 rounds down, and Max Verstappen (P3) is currently ahead of George Russell (P4) by a margin of 19 points in the drivers' standings.

Toto Wolff's take on George Russell's contract situation

While the fans have come up with their reactions to Helmut Marko's take on George Russell's comments, the Brit's contract at Mercedes is also coming to a close at the end of 2025. Russell has been driving for the Brackley-based team since 2022.

In line with this, Toto Wolff has made it known that Mercedes is committed to extending Russell's contract. The former recently had an interaction with F1, and via that, he added the following:

"[We’re] absolutely keen to continue the relationship. Everything goes its normal course – we have agreed on timings and we’re absolutely within that framework, and it’s clear silly season starts now. Some conversations you just simply need to have, but it doesn’t change my fundamental opinion about how the team is going to go forwards."

The Brit has been competing in F1 since 2019, and since joining Mercedes, he has significantly improved his statistics. As things stand, he has so far managed over 130 race starts and has put on board four Grand Prix wins, 20 podiums, six pole positions, and 850 career points. Moreover, his most recent victory in the sport came at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing Circuit in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

Next up is the upcoming Sunday's race (Austrian Grand Prix) at the picturesque Red Bull Ring.

