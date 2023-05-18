“Trendsetter. F1 race winner” - Mercedes Twitter brutally roasts Lando Norris after McLaren’s swipe at George Russell meme 

George Russell's posture from the opening scene was made fun of by Lando Norris in a tweet from the McLaren Twitter account. The tweet reference to Russell striking a posture with his head bowed and both arms extended in the official F1 opening title sequences.

In 2023, social media accounts from throughout the sport used photoshopping to place Russell in all kinds of scenarios, turning the posture into a sort of viral hit. The McLaren social media crew is the most recent to make fun of the posture, with Norris taking on Russell's now-famous pose.

On Tuesday afternoon, the McLaren team tweeted a photo of Lando Norris mocking Russell's pose with a caption:

"When @LandoNorris pulls out ‘The Russell’. 📸😂"

Lando then joined in, imitating Russell's opening sequence position while standing on a bridge in McLaren's Surrey headquarters. The social media admin at Mercedes responded to this exchange by tweeting a remark about Norris' work in response:

"George Russell. Trendsetter. F1 race winner. 🙏"

This caption was a direct jab towards Lando Norris, since George Russell has a race win in Formula One, while Norris is yet to win one.

Lando Norris could've had his first maiden win in Russia in 2021, where he was leading the race from the start. But towards the final few laps, it started raining and a late pit stop costed him his maiden win and dropped back to seventh position. Needless to say, his maiden win is yet to come.

In a recent interview with The Fast And The Curious podcast, Russell discussed his inspiration for the posture.

"After doing a couple of my poses. You know, the standard stuff, arms crossed, hands on hips, the videographer needed 30 seconds to reset. I was pretty tired, so I actually just put my hands on either side of the LED boards to sort of rest and just chill out. Just hung my head down, cos I was a bit tired, [it had] been a long day," he said.

F1 fans cropped Russell, head down and arms outstretched, into a wide variety of settings and sharing them on social media.

George Russell sends his support to the Imola flood victims

George Russell offered his thoughts on this weekend's cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The British driver offered his best wishes to everyone in the area who has been impacted by the terrible flooding in a social media statement to his followers.

"Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first. Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods," he wrote.

Due to the continuous catastrophic flooding in the region, Formula One has officially announced that the race will not take place this weekend. Although it is unclear at this time whether the race will be rescheduled for later in the season, the tight schedule makes it impossible to envision when this may happen.

Fans of the sport are undoubtedly saddened by the news, but everyone appears to agree that the correct choice was taken.

