"Trophy for the hero of race": Fernando Alonso rejoices after overtaking Isack Hadjar

Fernando Alonso made an impressive move on Isack Hadjar at the 2025 Singapore GP after following the VCARB around for a few laps. The same led to a spirited team radio from the Spaniard as the Aston Martin driver was able to undo the damage done by a slow stop.Fernando Alonso started the Singapore GP on P10 after showcasing the pace to fight for the Top 5 during the practice session. Unlike most drivers around him, Alonso started the race on the soft tires and was able to make up a couple of positions on the opening lap, overtaking Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman.The Spaniard went long into his first stint in the soft tires while Hadjar and Bearman pitted before him. The Spaniard would've likely come out in front but had a slow stop as the front right wheel fun malfunctioned. As a result, the Aston Martin driver came out behind Hadjar and Bearman.Isack Hadjar was informed about an issue with the power unit and lost a bunch of power. Fernando Alonso followed the VCARB driver around before becoming desperate for a move. Alonso was finally able to make a move after the sequence of the first three corners.Alonso applied the power a little too early on the exit of Turn 3, lost the rear end, but was able to control the car and make the overtake on Hadjar. The two-time F1 champion took to the team radio and celebrated the move, while also possibly taking a shot at the VCARB driver for fighting hard for the position while nursing a power unit issue.“Trophy for the hero of race,” said AlonsoSoon after, Alonso caught up with Oliver Bearman and was able to overtake the Haas driver, getting back up to P8, the position he was in before the slow pitstop.Fernando Alonso slammed his race engineer at the Singapore GP after a team radio transmission Fernando Alonso has had a streak of bad luck with retirements and safety cars in 2025. The Aston Martin driver had another unlucky moment at the Singapore GP with the slow pitstop, being back to the golden era of the Spaniard, making spirited comments on the team radio.As Alonso's race engineer informed him about the laps left in the race after the slow pitstop, the two-time F1 champion raged at him for the radio transmission every lap.“34 laps,” said the race engineer“If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio,” replies Fernando AlonsoAlonso was eventually able to overtake Oliver Bearman after the slow stop, get back into P8, and create a 10+ second lead over the rookie.