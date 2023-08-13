Trouble looming at Haas F1 as Gene Haas denies Guenther Steiner’s $900,000,000 Co-ownership claim - Reports

The future of the Haas F1 Team appears to be hanging in the balance as a bitter dispute between team principal Guenther Steiner and founder Gene Haas takes center stage.

The once-united duo is now at loggerheads over a colossal financial claim, potentially triggering a courtroom battle that could redefine the team's ownership landscape.

Reports suggest that Guenther Steiner, a key figure in the team's leadership, is fuming over Gene Haas's refusal to recognize his alleged 50% stake in the F1 division.

As per BusinessF1 Magazine, a pact was forged between the two in 2016, solidifying Steiner's claim to co-ownership. However, Gene categorically denies such an agreement, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the team's future.

The North Carolina-based F1 Team, underpinned by sponsorship from MoneyGram and a strong presence in the global motorsport arena, currently enjoys an estimated valuation of a staggering $900 million.

If Steiner's purported co-ownership claim holds any ground, he could potentially be relinquishing a colossal windfall of around $450 million, should the team eventually choose to divest.

The discord between Steiner and Gene escalates an already precarious situation, sparking concerns over a looming legal battle that could tarnish the team's reputation and stability. If the situation continues to unravel, the issue may find its way into the courtrooms, escalating the stakes for both parties involved.

Guenther Steiner sheds light on the situation surrounding Haas

Although the team principal conveyed to planetf1.com that he maintains a favorable rapport with Gene, he stressed his instrumental role in shaping the very foundation of the Haas F1 Team.

Reflecting on his deep-rooted commitment and contribution to the team's inception, Steiner asserted:

"I think it has to be my passion project. I started this team. I went out and found an investor."

The apparent lateness of this ownership quandary's emergence has prompted speculation within the motorsport community. The valuation of the F1 outfit has been a steady incline, a testament to the collective efforts of both Steiner and the Haas family.

Their joint financial prowess has culminated in the team's near-billion-dollar valuation, suggesting that Steiner might have realized the magnitude of financial implications tied to his stake.

In an exclusive interview with Mirror Sport, Steiner shed light on the interest surrounding the team's potential sale.

"Every week, we get offers for someone to buy the team. But it’s not for £1! It’s hundreds of millions now. It’s now a good investment and a good thing to have," he disclosed, hinting at the team's newfound allure for investors.

With potential buyers circling, Guenther Steiner is under pressure to expedite a resolution that aligns with his co-ownership assertion. The saga surrounding Haas F1's ownership dispute casts a pall over its future, challenging the team's unity, stability, and future endeavors.