Trouble looms for Christian Horner as Red Bull opens internal investigation for inappropriate behavior: Reports

Red Bull boss Christian Horner might be in trouble as the brand has opened an internal investigation against him for inappropriate behavior with a fellow employee. The details on the matter are not clear yet but the investigation has been reported by German as well as Dutch media.

In a statement issued by Red Bull Austria, the team corroborated the rumors and revealed that there were certain allegations made against Christian Horner. The process is already underway and the investigation is being carried out by an independent third party.

Red Bull's statement, as reported by F1-Insider, claimed that the company takes these matters extremely seriously and would be looking to complete the investigation as soon as possible. The statement read:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The scandal comes at a time when the sport is going through varying degrees of commotion. The last week has seen F1 reject Andretti's application to join the grid as an 11th team. It has also seen arguably the biggest driver switch with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Christian Horner is one of the founding members of Red Bull

Christian Horner is one of the founding members of Red Bull. He was the first team principal for the team when it made its debut in 2005, and since then, the team has grown and has been molded by his guidance and direction. He was one of the first people hired by Dietrich Mateschitz and the control of the team was put in his and Helmut Marko's hands.

The team has arguably had one of the fastest growths in the sport. It joined in 2005, won its first-ever race in 2009, and was a world champion in 2010. The team went on a 4-year championship run until 2013 before being brought down by Mercedes in 2014.

The allegations and investigation come on the back of the team putting together the most dominant season in F1 history where it won 21 of the 22 races. While Red Bull must have been raring to go this year, it remains to be seen what happens with the investigation. Horner has been the backbone of the team since its inception and this could be a major blow to the overall operation.