Trouble for Netflix as F1 Drive to Survive's season 6 numbers see a massive drop

Netflix's F1: Drive to Survive saw a 30% drop in viewership within the first week of the release of their latest season compared to 2023 as per the latest viewership numbers from Netflix.

The Netflix show has been instrumental in promoting F1 in the US but has recently witnessed a regular drop in viewership. The show had 2.9 million viewers within the first three days of the sixth season being released (on February 23rd). This was a sharp 30% drop from the previous season.

Drive to Survive was extremely popular with fans new to the sport. The amusing storylines, hair-raising writing, and cinematic shots of the races attracted new watchers. As the show has progressed with newer seasons, the overall ratings have dropped. Season 1, for example, was rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes but the latest one was rated only 60%.

The production quality of Drive to Survive has also changed since 2019. Many fans dislike the show for portraying a fake rivalry between drivers, potentially increasing the viewership. Furthermore, it has been noticed by many that the statements made by drivers are cut and edited to make them sound more dramatic.

Some fans have also expressed that the show isn't as exciting to watch if one has thoroughly watched the races in the previous season.

How has Drive to Survive impacted the growth of the F1 fanbase?

While the Netflix show might currently be under the radar of critics, Drive to Survive has been influential in creating a new fanbase for the sport. One of the biggest achievements that F1 has had with the release of the show is that it gained popularity in the US.

Earlier, the American audience was largely interested in NASCAR and related racing series, but with Drive to Survive, there has been a spike in F1 fans from the country. This also led to the introduction of two other US Grand Prix - Miami and Las Vegas. The US is now the only country on the F1 calendar to host three different races throughout a season.

After the release of the sixth season earlier this month, the preparations for the seventh season for 2025 are already underway. Netflix's crew was present in Bahrain during the final day of the pre-season testing.

The latest season covers the journey of the 2023 F1 season, where Red Bull and Max Verstappen made history by winning the championship with arguably the largest lead in the history of the sport.