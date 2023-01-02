"Trying to live every day as it comes" - Lewis Hamilton  as he reacts to fan's comments, talks about his legacy beyond F1

Lewis Hamilton feels that the key to his success has come down to living every day as it comes and trying to be the best that he can be.

In a recent interview on a segment of the Mercedes YouTube channel, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion answered fan questions and gave his take on a number of things.

When thanked by a fan for being an inspiration to many, the 37-year-old reflected on the legacy question that tends to be asked of him many times. He spoke about how his approach has always been to take things as they come and not plan too far ahead because that could work against a person.

One of the key points Lewis Hamilton touched on was being focused on trying to live every day as it comes. He said:

"This is really kind for people to say things like this so thank you. People have asked me so many times about legacy and stuff and it's very strange talking about your legacy and what you want it to look like and because most of the time I'm just focussed on trying to live everyday as it comes I'm not trying to plan too far ahead because the future's not promised but always just trying to focus on being the best version of myself, best person I can be not only for myself but for my family."

The Mercedes driver added:

"I want to make my family proud and my parents proud because they work so hard for me to get to where I am so I really appreciate the acknowledgement that I guess I'm hopefully on the right track so thank you."

You guys lighten up my day: Lewis Hamilton

In another question where a fan thanked Lewis Hamilton for lighting up their day, the Briton extended his gratitude towards them and said that the fans do the same for him. He said:

"You guys lighten up my day. That's what we are supposed to do for each other, we are supposed to lift each other up and I'm not able to always do it. I try to be positive each day and that's the thing, it's making sure you give the effort but I couldn't do what I do without your support so this means a lot to me."

