"Turn 4 was a beautiful corner that day”: Max Verstappen reminisces his first ever F1 win in Spain

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen recently spoke about his first F1 race win. The Dutchman is only 26-years-old but has already won more than 50 races. However, memories of his first race win is still quite fresh in the Dutchman's mind.

In a recent appearance on The Talking Bulls podcast, Max Verstappen spoke about his first race win and humorously pinpointed how the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was crucial for his win.

He said:

"Turn 4 was a beautiful corner that day in lap 1 where two Mercedes cars just disappeared off the road."

Back in 2016, an intense battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was underway for the world championship title. Both Mercedes drivers were racing hard agaisnt each other in almost every race. In the Spanish GP, things went out of hand when Hamilton tried to overtake Rosberg at turn four in the first lap.

When Rosberg defended his position by blocking Hamilton, the latter went onto the grass and lost control. While the uncontrollable car started to spin on the grass, it collided with Nico Rosberg's car as well. Both cars crashed, causing the two title contenders to retire from the race.

Though there were several drivers who had the pace to win the Spanish GP, Max Verstappen found himself leading in the middle part of the race and kept defending against Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari to clinch the first race victory of his F1 career.

Max Verstappen still wants to dominate and perform as perfectly as he can

Speaking on The Talking Bulls podcast, Max Verstappen stated that he has grown as a person while working with Red Bull. He later claimed that he and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, still wanted to win more races and perform as perfectly as possible.

He said:

"I started at the team when I was 18 years old. I’m 26 now. So also, I think as a person, I’ve grown a lot."

He added:

"I think also in my behavior, I think it’s only natural that also the connection and just me also growing up more, I think that helps a lot in your relationship. I still get upset. Even in such a dominant season, when things don’t go well. It’s the same for GP, we still want to win, and we still want to do everything as perfectly as we can, even though, I mean, no one is perfect."

Max Verstappen has won 17 races up until now in the 2023 F1 season and has a strong chance of winning the last two races of the season as well.