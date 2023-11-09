"Turn 4 was a beautiful corner that day": Max Verstappen's hilarious take on Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashing out in the 2016 F1 Spanish GP 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hilariously shaded Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's opening lap crash in Spanish GP 2016 which led to his first win in the sport.

The Dutch driver made a controversial shift to Red Bull ahead of the Spanish GP in Barcelona in 2016 replacing Daniil Kvyat. Heading into the weekend and in a new car, there were a lot of expectations from the then-18-year-old, and he answered everyone's questions and criticism by winning his debut race with the Austrian team.

While appearing on the Talking Bull podcast, Max Verstappen reminisced about the victory and called the Turn 4 of the track a "beautiful corner" featuring Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashing into each other. He said:

"Turn four was a beautiful corner that day on Lap 1 where the two Mercedes cars just speared off the road. Then I knew: 'Okay, you might be on the podium here today' If I'm holding on in the race, because it was my first proper race in this car, it was definitely a bit different to what I was used to in terms of speed."

"I had to keep Kimi behind for quite a few laps and I definitely felt like, with a few laps to go, I was getting quite nervous. I was like: 'I can't make a mistake, this will be my first one. I can't lock up. I can't do anything wrong here,' and I kept telling myself that until the last lap."

Max Verstappen gives his take on the Las Vegas track

The three-time world champion stated that he had yet to do proper simulation work on the Las Vegas track ahead of the race on November 18.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said:

"There's still a lot to do. I still need to go on the simulator. I still don't even know the track, to be honest. The last time I tried it on the F1 game, I think I hit more walls than I was going straight. So, let's hope that's not the case when I start driving there!"

"It's going to be very different to here, very low temperatures, of course in the night there. It's a street circuit, we have no experience there, and we don't know the track grip. All new - so maybe it will give you a few surprises. I don't know."

It will be fascinating to see if the new track layout or surface will be a roadblock for Max Verstappen in Las Vegas and prevent him from his 18th win of the season.