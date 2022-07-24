"Two podiums for Mercedes, it's great"- George Russell 'glad to carry on' fighting against Sergio Perez and secure P3 at 2022 F1 French GP

In a dramatic 2022 F1 French Grand Prix, George Russell secured his fourth podium finish of the season. With his performance, he put in a double podium result for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton came in second.

In a post-race media interaction, the Briton said:

“I’m sweating and a bit knackered now, to be honest. The pace was strong but we really struggled with the warm-up on that restart and Checo [Sergio Perez] was all over me. I was glad to see that chequered flag and come home with P3. Two podiums for Mercedes is great.”

George Russell had a massive battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez until the very end of the 53-lap race but beat the Mexican to secure the third position. With this result, he has closed down the gap to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the drivers' championship to a mere one-point deficit, although the Mercedes driver remains fifth in the standings. Sainz, meanwhile, finished the race today in the fifth position while also taking a point for the fastest lap.

George Russell says he is impressed by Toto Wolff's "commitment and pace"

On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, George Russell recently revealed that he has learned several new things about team boss Toto Wolff ever since he joined Mercedes at the start of the season. Russell also claimed to be particularly surprised by the Austrian's pace at an ice driving event that they attended earlier this year.

Speaking about Wolff's driving ability, the young Briton said:

“We did an ice driving event at the start of this year in Austria with a load of sponsors. The day finished at six o’clock, and Toto and I stayed until nine. It was pitch black, but we had lights on this little rally car. He was doing some laps, I was a passenger. I was pretty surprised at the commitment and pace he was showing. He probably went off a few more times than I did, but the pace was pretty strong. So, I’m learning new stuff about him.”

The Mercedes driver revealed that he is "intrigued" by Wolff's involvement in the team when it comes to the technical aspects of the car and the sport. He said:

“It’s been really intriguing for me to see how Toto is involved on the technical front. Firstly, I never quite knew how good his technical knowledge was, but now he is fully involved in all of these technical meetings.”

Ever since he joined the team, George Russell has managed to successfully grasp all that the team stands for and keep up with the performances of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. At the 2022 F1 French GP, he continued the streak of achieving a top-five result in every race that he has completed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far