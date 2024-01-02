Two prominent candidates emerge as primary targets for Stake F1 team as Audi influence continues to increase: Reports

Two drivers are reportedly the current top targets for the Stake F1 Team as they move forward to merge with Audi in the 2026 F1 season. Sauber recently announced their new official name, under which they will be competing in the 2024 and 2025 F1 seasons. This is the first major step in their transition from Alfa Romeo to Audi.

According to the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon are two drivers Stake F1 Team is most interested in. The interest in Hulkenberg was rumored by several other sources as well, indicating that Audi would want a German driver in their lineup in 2026. The Alpine driver is, meanwhile, a brand new candidate that has emerged in the reports.

Expand Tweet

Both Hulkenberg and Ocon's current contracts with Alpine and Haas, respectively, expire at the end of 2024, which makes them perfect targets for the Swiss-based team. Both can be given some time to settle in the team before Audi enters the sport with their own power unit and culture.

This rumored interest in the Haas and Alpine drivers could put pressure on Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, who are currently racing for Sauber. Both their contracts will also end after the 2024 F1 season. Hence, the Swiss-based outfit needs to make major decisions in terms of its driver lineup before this year.

Sauber announces 'Stake F1 Team' as their official name

On January 1, 2024, Sauber announced the official name under which they will be competing in the sport. Prior to this, they introduced the name 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber', which was used by the FIA in their 2024 entry list. However, the Hinwil-based outfit teased that they would be revealing the actual official name soon enough. In the new name, they essentially removed the part that read 'Kick Sauber'.

After they revealed the official name, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi was quoted as saying in a statement:

“Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path...2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther: we are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

Expand Tweet

Stake is an Australian-Curaçaoan online casino operated by Medium Rare NV. It became Sauber's title sponsor back in January 2023.