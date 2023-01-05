Tyson Fury won't copy Sir Lewis Hamilton: "I'd like something that no one else has had"

Boxing Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is looking for something bigger than the Knighthood received by Lewis Hamilton recently. Manchester United star Wayne Rooney had recently suggested that Tyson Fury should be given a knighthood for his unique and legendary achievements in boxing.

Tyson Fury has taken over the sport of boxing after spending years in depression, ballooning to more than 400 pounds in weight, and his journey has proven inspirational for many people struggling with mental health problems. Fury, however, is not interested in a knighthood, as according to him far too many people already have it. He told The Telegraph:

"A few sportspeople have it [a knighthood]. Sir Mo Farah, Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Sir Andy Murray. Well if all them people have had it, then I'd like something that no one else has had, especially a sportsperson. I’m a normal man but a limited edition, so I’d like something different. Maybe King Charles could make me the Emperor of the North of England!”

Tyson Fury's subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton is not new as the boxer has not shown much fondness for the Mercedes driver. Even in 2015, when there was a petition to remove Fury from the nomination of BBC's "British Personality of the year", the boxer did take a sly dig at both Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray as he said:

"What personality does it take to drive a car around a track 100 times? Or hit a ball back and forth?"

Fury had also jumped to the defense of Max Verstappen when the Red Bull driver came under fire in his battle with Lewis in 2021. In an Instagram post, he'd said:

"I’ve just been reading up about the F1 rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and how Max is being made out to be a bit of a bad boy. It’s not nice, especially when you are young and ambitious and want to win. Give him a bit of a break - he’s only a young lad trying his best. Good luck to both men in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Lewis Hamilton reacts to the death of Ken Block

Away from all of this, after the shocking news of the death of Ken Block, Hamilton too had shared a heartfelt note as he lamented losing a friend, someone he had collaborated with as well in the past. He said,

“Today I received the news over the loss of a dear friend. I’m devastated to hear of Ken Block’s passing. He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest. I remember our first time working together and how positive he was. So much talent behind the wheel."

He added:

"Years ago we had an amazing time heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada. We held so much respect for one another. He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Ken.”

Hamilton is currently in negotiations with Mercedes for a contract renewal as his current deal expires at the end of the 2023 F1 season.

