"Ultimately it's about Christian Horner's personality" - Mercedes boss addresses speculation around Max Verstappen signing with the German team

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Christian Horner will be the key to whether the Silver Arrows can sign Max Verstappen. Despite the Dutchman's multi-year contract with Red Bull, the team's internal instability could impact his availability.

There has been no shortage of uncertainty in the Austria-based team over the last few months. Internal fallout has accompanied an internal investigation into team principal Horner's allegedly inappropriate behaviour with an employee.

As it stands, there are more questions than answers surrounding this saga. However, what is clear is that fractures are emerging at the reigning Champions' camp with Horner at the center.

Aware of the delicate situation at Red Bull, Toto Wolff believes Horner's future might influence whether Max Verstappen could be pursued by Mercedes.

"If [Christian] Horner stays [as Red Bull team principal] there are exciting scenarios. Ultimately, it's about Horner's personality. But as I said - I only read what happens internally at Red Bull in the media," Wolff told Oe24.

A rift between advisor Helmut Marko and Christian Horner has become a key issue at Red Bull in recent months. The dominance of last year's RB19 did well in concealing the political games that were taking place below the surface.

Before last weekend's Saudi Arabia GP, an already precarious situation escalated further and reached a tipping point. Amid rumours that Marko was on the verge of suspension, Max Verstappen made clear that the 80-year-old's departure would be detrimental to his position within the team.

Whilst Helmut Marko has since revealed he will continue with Red Bull, there remains an element of uncertainty surrounding the team.

"Every team would like to take Max Verstappen" - Toto Wolff

While nothing definitive has been decided yet, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed interest in Max Verstappen as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who will begin racing for Ferrari starting in 2025.

Wolff wants to keep his options open and watch how the market develops in F1 2024:

"Every team would like to take Max, because he is the strongest driver - it's logical."

"But as I said, the driver will always try to sit in the most powerful car. That's why we have to do our homework beforehand so that the car performs - so Mercedes could become a real alternative for Max."

As Wolff himself outlined, an agreement with the Dutchman is still far away. Perhaps more than anything else, Mercedes' current performance is a major limitation.

Even the heavily revised W15 seems no match for the RB20 machine. Unless there is a dramatic change, the German constructor will struggle to attract Verstappen.

Beyond this, the three-time world champion's future will be tied to whether Red Bull can heal their self-inflicted wounds.