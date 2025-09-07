“Unbelievable”: Max Verstappen’s Monza triumph delights Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko expressed his delight with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Italian Grand Prix. The 82-year-old detailed how pleased he was with the progress the Red Bull team had made over recent races.

The Grand Prix at the iconic ‘Temple of Speed’ featured Verstappen storming to a dominant victory in his Red Bull Racing car ahead of the McLarens. The Papaya team had been largely adjudged to be the favorite for the race win in the lead up to the weekend. However, the four-time world champion would put in a commanding display, which would delight Marko.

Sharing his thoughts with the media following Max Verstappen’s win, the Red Bull Racing advisor stated:

“Unbelievable. Two races ago in Hungary, we were still happy to score a point at all and to win here by 20 seconds [19.207s]. And that was actually quite commanding except for the first corner. Max had it under control throughout."

Our only concern was a bit of a safety car, so we delayed the pit stop a bit. But then he set the fastest lap – you can't beat him for that when he's 20 seconds ahead. But that's just Max."

Max Verstappen’s dominant performance, which marked his third win of the campaign, saw him cut the lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 94 points. The Dutch driver will now aim to replicate his performance when the Formula 1 grid heads to the circuit in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen reflects on ‘unbelievable weekend’ in Monza

Max Verstappen also reflected on his outing at the Italian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old dubbed it an ‘unbelievable weekend’ after his win in Monza.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who spoke to the media following his dominant display at the circuit, also highlighted how pleased he was with the overall execution of the Milton Keynes-based team throughout the weekend.

“It was a great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky, but after that, we were flying. The car was really enjoyable. I could manage the pace quite well throughout that first stint, and we pitted at the right time.”

"With the hard tires at the end, you can push a bit more, it's more resilient. Fantastic execution by everyone, by the whole team. The whole weekend, we were on it. It's super enjoyable to win here."

"I could see the pace was good; I just needed to settle in. I could see the pace was there, and quite quickly we were back in the lead. This was an unbelievable weekend."

Max Verstappen’s win at the Italian Grand Prix marked his widest winning margin through the 2025 campaign. The four-time world champion, who returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also broke the record for the fastest lap in the history of Formula 1, following his pole position at the ‘Temple of Speed’.

