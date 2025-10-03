"Unc still got it": Fans react for Fernando Alonso topping the timesheets in the F1 Singapore GP FP1

Fernando Alonso topped the first practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. This result came as an anomaly, as Aston Martin has not been the pace leader so far this year, along with Alonso being the oldest driver on the grid. This led fans to share hilarious reactions to the fact that the veteran Spaniard was the pace-setter in FP1.

Alonso has two world championships and 32 race wins under his belt. But the Spaniard has been away from the sharp end of the field regularly for quite some time.

Though the Aston Martin AMR23 helped him claw some podiums that year, the 44-year-old has not had such successes since then. However, with the upcoming race being held in Singapore, where Alonso was the inaugural winner, perhaps it helped him channel his inner pace and set the fastest lap time in FP1.

He finished the session ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, leading fans to share their reactions on X:

"Unc still got it."

Lashy115 |علي 🇴🇲🇵🇸 @LyMrad99936 Unc still got it

"If Fernando had a good car, this would be the graphic of every single sesion of the season," one fan wrote.

"I don't see why people are surprised about the best driver being the fastest?" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, with Alonso's sole win coming at the hand of the crashgate scandal, fans further wrote:

"Stroll, be ready on Sunday," one netizen wrote.

"We all know he can win in Singapore[.] Might have to pull off something like 2008 though 😁," another netizen wrote.

"Lance stroll you have one job ... Do the Crashgate 2.0 ☠️.... We want fernando on the podium 🙏🏻....." a third netizen shared.

Fernando Alonso made his debut in F1 in 2001 and has been racing since, apart from a sabbatical that lasted two years.

Fernando Alonso answers the question about when he would hang up his helmet

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the FP1 session for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

With Fernando Alonso turning 45 last year and his current tenure with Aston Martin ending, the question about his retirement has been looming in the background. Unless the Silverstone-based squad agrees upon another extension or any other team snubs the two-time champion, Alonso might want to hang up his helmet for good.

But, when asked about the persistent question that looms in the paddock, Alonso said (via Motorsport.com):

"I'm happy with my career and I consider myself very fortunate to have been here for so many years. Now is the time to help the team and have fun, so that's something I'll have to see day by day next year."

On the other hand, the 2025 Singapore GP will mark Alonso's 419th race start in F1, if everything goes to plan.

