Under investigation Red Bull boss Christian Horner expected to be present at the 2024 F1 car launch

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will reportedly be present during their 2024 F1 challenger reveal amidst the ongoing investigation.

Christian Horner is under investigation because of alleged inappropriate behavior with his co-workers. Amidst the investigation, it was earlier reported by Sky that he might miss out on the team's 2024 F1 Challenger reveal because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. According to De Telegraaf, however, he is expected to be present at the launch.

Red Bull reportedly had a run of the RB20 with Max Verstappen taking the car for a spin at Silverstone, using one of their filming days. De Telegraaf mentioned that Christian Horner was present at the track, and is also expected to be present at the public launch on February 15.

Furthermore, it was stated that it might be a couple of weeks before Horner's final report regarding the allegations is ready.

Horner had earlier denied the allegations, further refusing to comment on the same. He has been Red Bull's principal since its inception in 2005. Back then, he was the youngest team boss on the grid and is currently the longest-serving. A decision taken against him is expected to greatly affect the team.

F1 supremo reportedly advised Christian Horner to resign from Red Bull

On February 9th, Christian Horner allegedly had a meeting with an external lawyer. There was no resolution at the meeting and the process is now estimated to go on for a long time before a decision is made.

Amidst the allegations, Red Bull's image as a brand and a Formula 1 team is at stake. Owing to this, it was reported by Motorsport-Total that Bernie Ecclestone, former F1 CEO, has asked Christian Horner to resign from his position. It happened over numerous phone calls and in his capacity as an advisor.

Regarding Horner's position as the principal of the team, De Telegraaf had also mentioned that his fate lies in the hands of Chalerm Yoovidhya, a Thai businessman who owns a 51% stake in the team. There has been no further information regarding this so far.

Red Bull will head into the 2024 season as defending World Champions. Given the dominance they had in the earlier season, they are expected to remain competitive at the top. Ferrari and Mercedes are analyzed to be close challengers in 2024 for the title.