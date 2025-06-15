"Unfair that this man didn't get any podium in F1": Davide Valsecchi pays tribute to Nico Hulkenberg after F1 Canadian GP

While fans often focus on the winning drivers, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg has remained an underdog in the 2025 season. This has often been the story of the German driver in F1 over the past decade, which led F1 TV Presenter and former GP2 Series champion, Davide Valsecchi, to condemn how the 37-year-old still does not have a podium under his belt.

Hulkenberg has made a return to the F1 grid two times in his career. However, his latest racing revival came in 2023 when he joined Haas, replacing an outgoing Mick Schumacher.

His efforts at the American outfit in the past two years helped him earn a contract at the soon-to-be Audi team, and he was ecstatic to move to Sauber over the winter break. But the team's recent form showcased how their 2025 challenger may not even be capable of scoring points throughout the length of the season.

Trending

Despite this, Hulkenberg bagged six points at the season opener in Australia. He then came home in P5 at the Spanish Grand Prix and again scored points by finishing P8 at the Canadian GP.

Witnessing this, Valsecchi shared his disappointment with the F1 gods for not having graced the German with a podium in his 237-race career so far, as he said on the F1 TV post-race show:

"I'm amazed about this man... On the sporting side, it is unfair that this man didn't get any podium in F1 because your career is so good and I hope for the future gives you the chance because you are rock solid at the moment. Well done."

Hulkenberg had started 11th for the Canadian GP and made three places in the 70 laps to finish P8 in Montreal.

Nico Hulkenberg reveals the reason behind his elated finish at the Canadian GP

Nico Hulkenberg at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The Sauber C45 has not been a regular midfield contender on the F1 grid. Despite this, Nico Hulkenberg has often dragged up the 2025 challenger to some high points-paying positions.

However, his work to score points benefitted from Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto's opening lap shenanigans, where he naively swooped by the duo. Talking about his race and how he stayed out of any trouble, Hulkenberg said in the post-race show:

"It was a good fun little race, clean. Stayed out of trouble on lap one and Franco [Colapinto] and Alex [Albon] were doing the work for me, I picked them up on the exit of turn nine, which was very-very handy. From there onward, just managed the car and the tires and kind of cover the position."

After scoring four points at the Canadian GP, Nico Hulkenberg's tally of points has grown to 20 in the 10 races held so far. He sits 11th in the Drivers' championship standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More