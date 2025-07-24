Unlike Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen has no issues working with Christian Horner: Reports

It is being reported that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had no issues working with Christian Horner, unlike his father, Jos Verstappen. The 51-year-old was sacked by Red Bull GmbH at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix from his role as team principal and CEO of the Austrian team.The Brit had been part of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since the inception of the team in 2005 and had led them to multiple championships over the past two decades. However, there were rumblings of an internal conflict within the Austrian brand since the start of last year, which had made Horner's stay in his role difficult.Christian Horner was at odds with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, as the latter was alarmed by the former gaining more control of the workings of the team. Not just Mintzlaff but former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father, Jos, had also openly criticized Horner's management and his inability to turn the team's performance around since last year's dip.As per The Race, Max Verstappen, on the other hand, had no issues working with Christian Horner as he was just focused on maximizing and improving the performance of the car. The Brit had staunchly supported the Dutch driver over the years in the media and defended several of his racing antics.Verstappen had even posted a farewell post for Horner on his Instagram and wrote:&quot;From my first race win to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Verstappen had been heavily rumored to make a move away from Red Bull over the past couple of months and potentially join Mercedes, but many believe that Horner's sacking could convince the former to stay with the Austrian team.Mercedes team boss reflects on a potential Max Verstappen moveMercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he would focus on his current set of drivers amidst reports of Max Verstappen joining the team next year.Speaking with ORF, the Austrian reflected on the subject and said:&quot;It's not just about the team making a decision. The drivers also need to know where they are. We have always tried to stick to this rule, and we will do that this time. The direction of travel is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the first priority, they are all up to date.&quot;When asked about the duo vacationing in Sardinia last week, he added:&quot;If you go on vacation close to each other, that doesn't mean you're also working together in Formula 1. We've always had a good relationship, and coincidentally, we also spend the holidays in similar areas.&quot;Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but an exit clause could allow him to leave the team at the end of next year.