Unlike teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez open to the idea of having more street tracks in F1

Sergio Perez opened up about his wish to have more street circuits in Formula 1, contrary to what his teammate, Max Verstappen, said earlier.

There has been talk about a Grand Prix in Madrid other than the already existing Spanish GP in Barcelona. It was hinted earlier by the president of IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) that there is much interest in the Grand Prix.

It has also been said that it will be yet another street circuit. Talking about the same, Perez mentioned that he likes having street races.

RaceFans quoted him:

"I think street circuits are special – it would be good to add more to the calendar. There’s a very special atmosphere when we go there, especially like the one that can be found in cities like Madrid."

Sergio Perez is sometimes called the 'King of the Streets' because of his amazing performance on street circuits. This could be one of the reasons why he would prefer street circuits over normal racing tracks.

The Red Bull driver added:

"Yes, I have done well [at street circuits]. I think that confidence of arriving at the circuit and the weekend to do things right is important."

Max Verstappen's verdict on street circuits differs from his teammate's

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Last year, Max Verstappen spoke about street circuits and why he prefers not to race on them.

According to the double world champion, the cars of this era have made it very difficult to race on circuits that are too short and filled with low-speed corners. He added that his preference is for circuits like Spa-Froncorchamps (Belgium).

Talking to Viaplay in 2022, he said:

"I'm personally more about high-speed corners, for me Spa 100% [should never leave the calendar], because that's really where you can make a big difference as a driver."

He added:

"Now with the new cars, driving on a street circuit is the worst experience ever. It's just because they're way too heavy, too stiff."

Although Max Verstappen seems to not prefer street circuits, it might only be because of the make of the cars now.

They are heavier and a lot bigger compared to the ones ago in the day. He added that the cars a few years back were very different.

Max Verstappen said:

"I was driving in Singapore - and I love Singapore, it's a really amazing track - and I was really disappointed just with the how the cars are behaving, compared to like 2015, 2016 where it's a little bit more agile and you can ride the kerbs."

He continued:

"Now the cars are so stiff [that] as soon as you touch the kerb you almost end up on the other side of the track."