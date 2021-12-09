×
Create
Notifications

 "Unmarked territory" - Lewis Hamilton reveals if F1 2021 season finale is the biggest moment of his career

Lewis Hamilton talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 09, 2021 10:45 PM IST
News

Lewis Hamilton terms an eighth title as an "unmarked territory" for him and the Mercedes F1 team.

Speaking at the final Thursday Driver’s Press Conference of the season, ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton explained the intense year they’ve had as a team and was grateful to be fighting for the title this close.

The Briton explained the significance of the eighth title for him and his team, saying:

“Well this is, we’re into unmarked territory as a team, and obviously with the year that we’ve had, I am sure so many people would have ruled us out of being this close, right at the end. So it's been an incredible group effort from everyone back at the factory, and at the track. No one has ever done eight before, so I feel grateful.”
Switching that style up on Thursday at Yas Marina. 🖤🤍Which Merc tee is your favourite this year… 💭 https://t.co/GvtKRB8IRo

Whether it is Lewis Hamilton claiming his eighth title or Max Verstappen claiming his first, the 2021 championship will have a memorable outcome, one that will be an important piece of sporting history.

Lewis Hamilton reminisces about his first title from 2008

Claiming titles is not new for the seven-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton first tasted championship laurels in 2008, driving for McLaren. He was 23 then, slightly older than Max Verstappen is now, by a few months.

Hamilton reminisced about his first title in the FIA drivers' press conference. Reflecting on his first title, he explained its significance as:

“I also remember what it feels like going for your first, had those experiences and the roller coaster of emotions you go through.”
Last Media Day of F1 2021 ✅ https://t.co/36yszQs7dL

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Verstappen could claim his first drivers' championship title at Yas Island on Sunday. In doing so, he will become cognizant of the train of emotions his title rival Hamilton would have run in 2008. While times, and with it, the sport, have changed in the 13 years since then, the euphoria of going for your first championship will remain the same. Lewis Hamilton definitely knows it better.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी