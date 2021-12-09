 "Unmarked territory" - Lewis Hamilton reveals if F1 2021 season finale is the biggest moment of his career

Lewis Hamilton terms an eighth title as an "unmarked territory" for him and the Mercedes F1 team.

Speaking at the final Thursday Driver’s Press Conference of the season, ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton explained the intense year they’ve had as a team and was grateful to be fighting for the title this close.

The Briton explained the significance of the eighth title for him and his team, saying:

“Well this is, we’re into unmarked territory as a team, and obviously with the year that we’ve had, I am sure so many people would have ruled us out of being this close, right at the end. So it's been an incredible group effort from everyone back at the factory, and at the track. No one has ever done eight before, so I feel grateful.”

Whether it is Lewis Hamilton claiming his eighth title or Max Verstappen claiming his first, the 2021 championship will have a memorable outcome, one that will be an important piece of sporting history.

Lewis Hamilton reminisces about his first title from 2008

Claiming titles is not new for the seven-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton first tasted championship laurels in 2008, driving for McLaren. He was 23 then, slightly older than Max Verstappen is now, by a few months.

Hamilton reminisced about his first title in the FIA drivers' press conference. Reflecting on his first title, he explained its significance as:

“I also remember what it feels like going for your first, had those experiences and the roller coaster of emotions you go through.”

Verstappen could claim his first drivers' championship title at Yas Island on Sunday. In doing so, he will become cognizant of the train of emotions his title rival Hamilton would have run in 2008. While times, and with it, the sport, have changed in the 13 years since then, the euphoria of going for your first championship will remain the same. Lewis Hamilton definitely knows it better.

