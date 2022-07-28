“Unprecedented event; Broke the internet”: F1 world reacts as Sebastian Vettel makes his social media debut

Sebastian Vettel just broke the internet, people!

After 15 years of racing in F1, the four-time world champion has finally decided to venture into the world of social media by creating his first-ever verified Instagram account. The German's profile made an appearance last night and as soon as the fans found out, they completely lost it on Twitter!

Here are some of the interesting reactions to the 35-year-old jumping on the Instagram bandwagon:

"UNPRECEDENTED EVENT! Sebastian Vettel has for the first time created an official public social media account. THE MULTI-CHAMPION IS ON INSTAGRAM"

"Out of nowhere a Sebastian Vettel Instagram profile, This friend?"

"babe wake up, sebastian vettel is becoming an influencer"

"Vettel joining Instagram at 46 years of age"

"*Sebastian Vettel sets up an instagram account* Literally everyone in the f1 community:"

"THIS IS AN F1 SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. SEB IS ON INSTAGRAM"

"sebastian vettel joining instagram only means one thing"

"The first F1 driver to follow Vettel on insta will be my banner till the Hungarian GP"

"everyone seeing Vettel joining Instagram:"

"waking up to vettel making an instagram account???? what?? WHAT? how is this happening, i’d never think i see the day oh my god"

Sebastian Vettel's stance against social media in the past

The German driver has not been the biggest proponent of social media. Unlike Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, or Max Verstappen, he has always kept his life private.

In a 2021 interview, Vettel was questioned as to why he did not engage on social media. He responded, saying:

"Social media is a great way to reach a lot of people. But it depends on what you want to achieve. if you want to show off the socks you wear or if you want something more. If I have an important message I don't think I need my own platform, the message still gets through. I'm interested in taking action."

Despite knowing the power of social media, the Aston Martin driver was happy to use F1's platform to spread the word. He said:

"F1 has this ability to communicate the right messages. I'm not saying F1 has to educate, because that would mean thinking it has the truth in its pocket. But it certainly has to say that we should all do our bit to solve problems, even huge ones like climate change. We have to realise that there is no turning back. F1 cannot just be about fast cars and the best technology, it must not just talk, it must act fast."

"I think I'm in a position where I can inspire people. Even if I could do it with just one, that would be enough. It wasn't a specific campaign, I did it for myself, and at the same time to give a signal."

So, why the change of heart now all of a sudden? Only Vettel can answer that question.

