"Unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet": Mercedes responds to the FIA investigating Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff

Mercedes has responded to the media statement issued by the FIA investigating team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff. In what seems to be a report that has kicked up a storm, a report from a publication alleged that an anonymous team principal had expressed concern about Toto having information that only a FOM member would be privy to.

The report seems to have caught the attention of the FIA as the governing body released a statement that it has launched an investigation into confidential information being passed to an F1 team principal from FOM personnel. The statement did not mention either Toto Wolff or Sussie Wolff but it was inherently clear who were the targeted party.

Since then, Mercedes has issued a statement where it touched on unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet and how the team received no prior communication from the FIA.

"We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG F1. The Team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement," the statement read.

The report further added that it rejected the allegations and invited transparent correspondence from the FIA.

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal. As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents," it added.

F1 issues statement on the Mercedes investigation

F1 also issued a statement on the investigation of the Mercedes boss and his wife.

Since Susie Wolff is the FOM personnel that is being investigated by the FIA, the statement reinforced how there were robust processes and procedures in place that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict.

“We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest,” the statement read.

“We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorized disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance,” it added.

This might not be the end of it as we're surely going to get quite a few updates on what happens with this investigation.