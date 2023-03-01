Usain Bolt reveals his 'biggest memory' with 7x champion Lewis Hamilton

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt recently shared a fond memory with Lewis Hamilton from when they met in 2017. The Jamaican has always respected the British F1 driver for what he has achieved in racing and for what he has done for society as well.

In a new column by F1 called 'F1 Icons', Usain Bolt chose the seven-time world champion as his icon. He recalled when he took a lap around COTA in Austin with Lewis Hamilton back in 2017. Bolt expressed the thrill he felt when the F1 driver turned off the traction control on the Mercedes and allowed the car to slide around. The Jamaican runner said:

"The biggest memory I have of hanging out with Lewis is that hot lap he took me on at Austin a few years ago. It was crazy - he turned off the traction control in the middle of the lap and I pleaded with him not to! That green Mercedes was sliding around and we were just laughing the whole time. What an experience. That was back in 2017. Now he’s got seven titles and more than 100 wins."

Prior to sharing his vivid memories of being with Lewis Hamilton, he praised the Briton for the hunger and passion he has for racing, which was similar to some of the cricketers Bolt used to look up to as a child. As a top athlete himself, he relates to certain qualities that the seven-time world champion has. He said:

"When it comes to Lewis, he has the hunger and drive of those cricketers I looked up to. I’ve met him at a few races now, and he’s always so focused and driven. I get it. Those are the same qualities you need to make it in any top sport."

Former F1 champion predicts when the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will intensify

Former F1 champion Damon Hill recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and how they are both working together to help Mercedes reach the top spot once again. However, Hill predicts that once Mercedes has a championship-winning car, that is when the rivalry between the two British drivers will intensify. He said:

“Last season they neatly avoided any run-ins by virtue of being in the trenches together. But if they have a winning car, that is when things get serious. George is as mild-mannered and respectful as they come, but when the prize is so big, when it is that thing you have been working towards your entire life, elbows inevitably get sharper."

George Russell will surely want his first world championship as soon as he sees an opportunity, whereas Lewis Hamilton will try everything to clinch yet another world title. However, it is safe to say that time is on Russell's side, as he is much younger and will soon become the main driver at Mercedes.

