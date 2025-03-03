"Utter woke nonsense": Fans react to Red Bull and Max Verstappen being criticized by Damon Hill

Damon Hill called out Red Bull Racing for ignoring Max Verstappen's questionable moves during competitive racing moments. However, fans weren't impressed with Hill as they reacted to his statement in the comment section.

Ad

In his interview with the Telegraph, former F1 world champion-turned-analyst Hill addressed the narrative of him being 'anti-Verstappen.' He revealed that Sky Sports, his former organization, is not biased towards British drivers.

Hill added that he did not hold any grudge against the four-time world champion. However, he stated that Red Bull is making a mistake by not holding Verstappen accountable for crossing the line hard racing a rival.

In his chat with the Telegraph, Hill said:

Ad

Trending

"I think Red Bull has a responsibility; their team management has a responsibility to the sport, you know? If their driver goes over the limit on occasion, they have a responsibility to say, ‘You can’t do that.’ And they don’t. That’s always been my issue with them. That they have almost given Max carte blanche and protected their driver from not sticking to the code, if you like."

Ad

However, Max Verstappen and Red Bull fans didn't necessarily agree with Hill's comments.

"Utter woke nonsense," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They want to turn this into a beta male sport. Stop!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damon needs to learn to keep his mouth shut; he always speaks on topics he has no business in," a user also commented.

A fan also dragged the Silverstone incident between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to prove Hill wrong.

"Before that, give us your opinion on Hamilton, who collided with Verstappen on the Copse at Silverstone Circuit and caused a major accident!" a user wrote.

Ad

"Maybe they kind of told him at some point, but do y'all think that he really cares about that?" another fan suggested.

"The season hasn't even started, but we're back to bitter old Britons criticizing Max," said a fan.

Damon Hill denies British bias against Max Verstappen

Damon Hill [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Damon Hill didn't hold back on his true feelings while addressing his views on Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. Earlier, he claimed that Verstappen and his team often used the 'British bias' narrative to pressure analysts like him.

Ad

Talking to the Telegraph, Hill said, via Crash.net:

"I say, I like Max. What I don’t like is jingoism. And I don’t like the fact that it became a ‘You’re against us because we’re not British’ and all that nonsense, which was used as a way of pressuring us."

Hill also added that Red Bull cannot accept any sort of criticism against Max Verstappen. He stated that if the tables were reversed and someone ended up hard racing Verstappen, he would cry about it for a while since he could not accept defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback