Valtteri Bottas claims F1 drivers were 'lucky' to escape Suzuka tractor incident without crashes

Valtteri Bottas claims drivers were lucky to escape the controversial safety conditions of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP unscathed. The Finnish driver believes that the events of Sunday's race in Suzuka will be a discussion point in the next drivers’ meeting.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the race, Bottas said:

“I’m sure it’s gonna be a discussion point in the next drivers’ meeting. But it definitely shouldn’t happen. And I think we’re lucky today that nothing more serious happened to anyone.”

Amanda 🇺🇦 @amanda_2626 @ValtteriBottas “I’m glad all the drivers survived today” it’s scandalous and revolting to see a driver have the need to write that. FIA should be ashamed of themselves. Anyway, keep fighting, VB! @ValtteriBottas “I’m glad all the drivers survived today” it’s scandalous and revolting to see a driver have the need to write that. FIA should be ashamed of themselves. Anyway, keep fighting, VB!

Valtteri Bottas assured that marshalls and a tractor being on track while retrieving Carlos Sainz's car will be a subject of discussion in the drivers’ meeting. He felt drivers were fortunate there were no serious incidents during the race with poor visibility and odd race direction. The Finn also insisted that there cannot be a repeat of such an incident in the future, reiterating the optimism of many other drivers after the race.

Valtteri Bottas was surprised there was a tractor on track and that the race restarted in poor weather

The Finnish driver, who is a man of few words, believes the race should not have been restarted because the visibility was poor. Surprised at the tractor being on track, Valtteri Bottas feels there shouldn’t be any recovery vehicles out on track before the race is red flagged.

Commenting on the start and restart of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, the Finnish driver said:

“I was surprised they restarted because the conditions were, visibility was so so bad, we should have not started. And even the second restart from P6 or 7 on backwards, it was quite risky.”

Expressing views on the controversial presence of the tractor on the track during the race, the Alfa Romeo driver said:

“I thought we shouldn’t have cranes or anything on track when it’s not red flag, and it was already there before it went red. So I was surprised.”

Not the first to comment on the controversy, Valtteri Bottas is one of the few who rarely voices his opinion on a controversial matter. Putting the safety of the drivers at stake, the presence of the recovery vehicle during the Japanese race has clouded the race weekend that crowned Max Verstappen a double champion.

