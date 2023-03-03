Valtteri Bottas to compete in FNLD GRVL cycle race mid-season despite Lance Stroll’s accident in preseason

Valtteri Bottas is globally recognized as an F1 driver. However, he is also a passionate cyclist who spends most of his time off-track preparing and racing on two wheels. The Finn has been competing in gravel racing, but this year he will take on the role of an organizer.

Bottas and his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, a professional cyclist, will be organizing the FNLD GRVL, scheduled to take place on the gravel road in Lahti, Finland on June 10, 2023. The race is open to amateurs from all over the world with a prize pot of €20,000. Bottas will also compete in the seven-kilometer version of the race.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Valtteri Bottas spoke about his involvement in the race:

“I will be between races – Barcelona and Montreal – so cannot do too much, but this will be enough to challenge myself.”

Lance Stroll missed the pre-season Test in Bahrain after sustaining a wrist injury in a cycling accident. The Canadian underwent minor surgery while making a timely recovery to race in the season opener.

The Alfa Romeo driver is aware of the perils of driving on the road, choosing to drive on gravel instead. Bottas added:

“Sometimes you need to accept some risks, but there can be factors that you can’t do anything about – like cars coming from behind which you have no control over. This is why I prefer gravel riding – roads with less traffic is definitely my preferred form. I try to be sensible and use common sense.”

F1 is 'hectic': Valtteri Bottas

Bottas prefers cycle rides to a four-wheeler when not racing. The 33-year-old finds it comforting to ride in the countryside to disconnect from the world of Formula 1. He revealed that the time spent in the countryside allows him to improve physically and mentally.

Bottas said in the interview:

“My sport is hectic. It’s busy, you are surrounded by lots of people and lots of noise. It is stressful, On the bike, though, it’s exactly the opposite. It’s quiet, there is beautiful scenery and you have all the time in the world. It’s a really nice contrast from Formula One.”

He added:

“Cycling helps me maintain my fitness throughout the whole season – it has always been a part of my cardio and endurance training.”

On most occasions, Valtteri Bottas is joined by his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, a professional cyclist for the Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-Sram squad.

The Alfa Romeo driver is fortunate, as his team hasn’t put any restrictions on his passion. Bottas added:

“Gravel races are not quite as hectic as road races, I don’t consider gravel races to be too big of a risk anyway, so my team are happy for me to ride. My contract does not say I can’t ride my bike.”

With the onset of the new season, Valtteri Bottas hopes to continue racing on and off the track.

Poll : 0 votes