Valtteri Bottas feels it was “natural” for Mercedes to replace him with George Russell

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claims it was "natural" for Mercedes to replace him with George Russell. The Finnish driver feels Russell will be a perfect replacement for him, given the Briton's relationship with the team since 2017.

Valtteri Bottas's departure from the team comes after 5 years of playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton. The Finn was unable to win a single drivers' title despite having extremely competent machinery. He did, however, help the team win multiple constructors' trophies in this period. Speaking of his replacement at Mercedes, Bottas said:

“Obviously, it was very natural to get George in the car, because he’s been kind of part of the team for a long time. It’s a new generation, and that’s also how the sport is evolving. The team, they’ve had this Young Driver Program and George has been in that for a long time. And for them to waste that opportunity, in case he obviously still develops further and becomes more experienced, and even quicker, they didn’t want to miss the opportunity. So, for me, it’s all good. For me, I’m really happy.”

Bottas dismissed the infamous speculation that he had been forcibly let go by the team in anticipation of the new youngster. The Finn claims he was equally part of discussions with the team and its principal Toto Wolff, the main topic of conversation being his terms of contract. He said:

“It was not like he [Wolff] told me. He knew that, at some point, we need to make decisions, and, already, I had decided myself that if I can’t get two years or more with Mercedes, I’m definitely going to go for something new. And it was a simple question of, can he offer me more than two years, two years or more? And he said, no, he can’t at this moment, and then it was quite easy.”

Mika Hakkinen claims Bottas' Mercedes tenure was cause of his departure

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen claims the lack of an extended tenure was a key reason in Bottas' decision to leave the team. Speaking in an interview with Suomi F1, the Finnish legend said:

“He’s going to drive at a nice team. However, the resources of the teams are not comparable. Now, however, he can prepare for the long term. At Mercedes, with only a year-long contract, while light was always visible at the end of the tunnel, there was always a locked door waiting.”

The 53-year-old F1 veteran claimed Bottas might have struggled against Lewis Hamilton due to not having a secure future with the team. Hakkinen claims his fellow Finn's self-confidence was affected due to the lack of security the team was able to provide him. The anxiety of not knowing whether or not you have a job the following year is stressful for everyone, but when you're in a sport as exclusive as F1, it can affect even the best of the best.

2022 is set to be an exciting year for Mercedes, with new star George Russell possibly providing healthy competition to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

