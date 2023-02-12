Valtteri Bottas claims Audi's takeover of Sauber gives the team a feeling of optimism and reassurance in time to come. German automotive giant Audi will take over the Sauber group in 2026 and will formally enter the sport.

Bottas believes the support that Audi will provide the team will only be positive given their vast automotive experience. The German company will supply the newly-designed power units in 2026. Audi's takeover will also provide the team with some certainty regarding their future in the sport and is a move that will be more than welcomed by the former Mercedes driver.

Speaking at the launch of Alfa Romeo's 2023 challenger, the C43, Valtteri Bottas said:

“First of all, it’s really positive for everyone in the team and in the factory that everything seems to be very stable. And there is almost something like a concrete basis for the team that everything looks good for the future, whatever happens with names and so on.

"If we didn’t have a commitment from Audi, then the situation would certainly be a bit more worrying. But I think the future of this team will look very strong here in Hinwil.”

Valtteri Bottas critical of FIA's political ban

Former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas is critical of the FIA's political ban, claiming that it is important for drivers to be able to speak out about political issues. The Finn mentioned Sebastian Vettel and other drivers who use F1 as a platform to spread positivity while stating that he dislikes how the FIA is curtailing drivers' freedom of speech through this new rule.

He said (as per expressen.se):

"Personally, I don't like politics. I like to do what I love, which is racing, but at the same time, politics is part of today's society. I think Formula 1 has done a good job of bringing attention to some of these types of issues and many drivers have raised their voices, including Sebastian."

The 33-year-old added:

"I don't understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That's how I see it, but we'll see what happens."

Valtteri Bottas' former teammate Lewis Hamilton is one of the most outspoken drivers in the history of the sport. He has constantly used his and the sport's massive platform to speak about racism, gender inequality, and other global issues.

Poll : 0 votes