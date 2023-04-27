Lance Stroll heads into the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with mixed memories of the race from six years ago, where he scored his maiden podium in the sport.

Stroll made his Formula 1 debut as an 18-year-old with Williams Racing in 2017. He arrived in F1 as the European F3 champion, which many opined was not the required credential to compete at the highest level of the sport.

The Canadian had a tough start to life in F1. He retired in his first three races and was without points in his first six. Luck finally changed for him in his hometown of Montreal, where he fought his way up the grid from P17 to finish ninth and clinch his maiden F1 points.

However, it was at the Baku City Circuit where all negative perceptions of his driving abilities changed for good. He reached Q3 for the first time and qualified eighth, ahead of his teammate Felipe Massa.

The race, which had a lot of action and plenty of retirements, saw Daniel Ricciardo lead the race by the end, with Stroll second and Kevin Magnussen third. However, with 13 laps to go, Valtteri Bottas moved up to third and was chasing Lance Stroll's Williams.

On the final lap of the race, Bottas got within striking distance of Stroll, got a better exit at Turn 16, and with the DRS open, he drove past the then-teenager to clinch P2 by 0.105 seconds.

Recalling the Baku race from 2017, Stroll said in a press conference (via Autosport):

"I do remember it [his first podium at Baku in 2017]. I remember being 2nd for like 27 laps and losing it [to Bottas] on the last metre of the race."

Stroll and Bottas, who now drive for Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo respectively, gave each other a smirk following the former's recollection of the events from 2017.

Valtteri Bottas in talks to buy F1-ready racing circuit in Finland

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas is looking to buy the Kymi Ring, a track in southern Finland.

The track opened in 2019 and is said to be hopeful of holding a MotoGP championship race in the future. The circuit also holds a Grade-1 FIA license, which means it can, theoretically, conduct Formula 1 races as well, if required.

Speaking to the Finnish media IS, Bottas confirmed the news, saying:

"I have discussed with potential buyer candidates about investing in the Kymi Ring. It is, therefore, possible that I would join. However, I now first need further clarification on where exactly we are going. I think it is still possible to make Kymi Ring a working concept. Hopefully, in any case, a solution will be found soon. It would be a shame if someone didn't run the track."

Poll : 0 votes