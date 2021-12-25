"Many little things": Valtteri Bottas has learned "a lot" from Lewis Hamilton during 5-year Mercedes stint

Outgoing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has said that he learned “a lot” from teammate Lewis Hamilton during his time at the Brackley team. The Finn has also praised the Briton for his perseverance and hard work.

Commenting on his experience as a Mercedes driver, Bottas told Dutch magazine Formule1:

"I've definitely learned a lot from him over the past five years. It's impressive to see that he can still develop himself and not slow down. He always wants to get more out of himself and the team. That has been the same every year. He's only going to get better.”

Bottas pointed to one of Hamilton’s key strengths as being his ability to learn new things each year, saying:

"It's really impressive that he continues to develop as a driver every year. He has so much experience in Formula 1, but he has been able to learn more, and I have developed myself as a driver, but so has Lewis. It doesn't come naturally; he works for it because he knows the competition is getting tougher."

Ryan Birkinshaw @ryan_birky_1211 BOTTAS GAVE LEWIS HIS HELMET. I CAN'T I CANT😓🥺 BOTTAS GAVE LEWIS HIS HELMET. I CAN'T I CANT😓🥺 https://t.co/OAwORVe3yH

Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017, after Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement at the end of 2016. Since then, the Finn has played a crucial role in Mercedes, and to some extent, Lewis Hamilton’s dominance of the sport. However, he has failed to mount a serious championship challenge of his own, despite being armed with the best car on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton claims he doesn’t know where most of his F1 trophies are

While Bottas watched his illustrious teammate pick up countless wins and championships, where those trophies are is something the latter himself doesn't seem to know!

In a video titled “Quickfire Questions with Lewis Hamilton” for Petronas Motorsports, Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he doesn’t know where most of his F1 trophies are. The seven-time F1 world champion thinks most of them might be “in storage somewhere.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Often considered one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, Hamilton has more wins (103) than any other driver, with a total of 182 podium appearances.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee