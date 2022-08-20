"Sauber is not so different from Mercedes"- Valtteri Bottas opens up on his maiden F1 season at Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas opened up about his first season at Alfa Romeo after being with reigning constructors' champions Mercedes for five years. The Finn claims Alfa Romeo, formerly known as Sauber, is not too different from the Silver Arrows in that both teams are trying for the best possible result.

Valtteri Bottas' contribution to the German team cannot be understated as the driver helped Mercedes secure five constructors' trophies from 2017 to 2021. While the driver himself never managed to pip his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings, he often appeared on the podium, giving the team valuable points at almost every race weekend.

The Finnish driver has since moved on to Alfa Romeo, a team that is comfortably stuck in the midfield and is unlikely to challenge the front-runners. Bottas, however, claims the two teams are not wildly different in that they both want to do the best they can at every race weekend.

Speaking to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, he said:

“Different, but not that different. Sauber is a real racing team. Similar to Williams before my Mercedes days. The team is smaller than Mercedes, of course, but everyone is fully committed because they love motorsport and want to see success. The biggest change I experienced was between the tests and the first race. We started the tests with a lot of problems. That got some of the team down mentally. When we scored the first points, the mood changed completely.”

Bottas concluded by saying:

“The guys saw that something is possible this year. Okay, we’re not racing for wins, but for the best possible result. In that respect, Sauber is not so different from Mercedes.”

Valtteri Bottas is enjoying F1 'more than ever' with Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas has confessed that he is enjoying F1 more than ever in his first year with Alfa Romeo.

Bottas first raced in F1 in 2013 with Williams. He then moved to Mercedes when Nico Rosberg retired days after winning the 2016 F1 World Championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery. Having now assumed the role of the leading driver ahead of his rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou, the 32-year-old is admittedly more relaxed in the ongoing 2022 season.

Speaking in an interview with Autosport, Valtteri Bottas opened up about his mindset now that he has left Mercedes. The Finn said:

“This is actually the first time for me, because even with Williams, it was always one year. It’s the first time I haven’t had to stress and answer the questions, because now for the drivers who don’t know, for sure it’s not going to be nice. This season is probably the most enjoyable so far.”

Bottas added:

“OK, maybe you don’t always remember things, but it really feels like I’m enjoying F1 more than ever. When it gets to the racing, it’s a lot of good fun, especially like in the midfield and how different it is strategy-wise in the races. It’s more like one decision can jump you many places. It’s a different game.”

The Finn is currently ninth in the drivers' standings with 46 points. With nine races still to be raced, there is plenty of time for him to pip his rivals in the midfield and bring home solid points for his team.

