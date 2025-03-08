Valtteri Bottas reveals he was “waiting for a call” from Toto Wolff after Lewis Hamilton signed for Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas mentioned that he was "waiting for a call" from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in hopes to be signed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement last year after his move to Ferrari was announced. Bottas raced for the team alongside the Briton between 2017 and 2021.

After Ferrari signed Hamilton last year, his replacement was the major speculation that surrounded the grid. There were many suggestions, including rookies, veterans, and that of a former driver, Valtteri Bottas.

As mentioned, he drove for the team from 2017 to 2021, winning ten races and proved to be an extremely competitive driver.

In the latest season of Netflix's Drive to Survive, Bottas also hinted towards driving for the team. While discussing Hamilton's move, he mentioned that he had been "waiting for a call" from the team principal Toto Wolff.

"He's [Lewis Hamilton] got the speed. He's got the experience. Who goes to replace Lewis? That's a tough one. I've still been waiting for the call from Toto, but the phone hasn't rang [laughs]."

George Russell replaced Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes in 2022. The latter then moved to Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) and raced till the end of the 2024 season.

Recently, the Finn was called back to Mercedes, not as Hamilton's replacement, but as their reserve driver. His contributions to the team would be remarkable, considering his skills, experience, and the prior time he spent with the team.

Junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was picked as Hamilton's replacement. The 18-year-old prodigy has proven to be extremely strong in the junior series. He skipped Formula 3 and was in his debut Formula 2 season when Mercedes signed him.

Valtteri Bottas reflects on his commitment to Mercedes in 2025

This is the first time since 2012 that Bottas will not be present on the F1 grid as a full-time driver. However, as mentioned, his contributions to the team would be significant considering his vast experience in racing.

As he prepares his reserve role with Mercedes, he mentioned that both he and the team should be "dynamic" if any opportunities were to rise with other teams.

"I think we both know, me and the team, that there needs to be some kind of… we’ve got to be dynamic," he said (via F1)

"Of course, at the moment, I’m fully committed to the year, giving everything I have for the team and trying to help the best I can, but if there’s an opportunity to race, I doubt the team would stay in between that."

Valtteri Bottas shared a remarkable career with Mercedes. During his stint, he finished second in the Drivers' Championship consecutively in 2019 and 2020, and was the second runner-up in 2017 and 2021.

