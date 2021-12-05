Valtteri Bottas says he sees himself as Lewis Hamilton's wingman heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed he will be playing wingman to Lewis Hamilton heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The Finn, who starts in second place on the front row of the grid, said he will do his best to aide Lewis Hamilton for the win.

Speaking at the FIA Drivers' Press Conference post-qualifying, Valtteri Bottas explained his role in the race, saying:

“Of course. You know if there’s a chance I can win the race I’ll try but if not, then we need to maximise the team result and yeah, I’m not fighting for the World Championship any more so of course I’ll keep that in mind. Lewis and Max is, so we need to see what is the best for the team.”

The Mercedes driver, who is out of contention for the title, admitted he will be playing the team game in the race. Bottas’s job in the race will entail blocking Max Verstappen and letting Lewis Hamilton get away with a clean start and possibly aiding him throughout the race.

Valtteri Bottas will have to maximise his starting performance to aide Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas’s performance around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been competitive so far. In some sessions, he looked even more competitive than Lewis Hamilton. However, his poor race-starts this season have often made him a casualty of the race between his team-mate and Verstappen.

Explaining his prime focus for the race, Bottas said:

“To do the best I can. You know, that’s to get the most out of myself, of the machinery, to get the most out of the result as a whole team. That’s the focus. So, we’ll make plans, of course, for tomorrow, and try to optimise everything but yeah, it’s the usual business.”

Also Read Article Continues below

With Verstappen behind him on the grid, Bottas will have to nail his start or improve his blocking skills to play the team game. On the occasion that he does not succeed, he will have to pressure the Dutchman within the race to assure his teammate the win.

Edited by Anurag Changmai