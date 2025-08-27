Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez send a special message to fans as "first ever drivers" for Cadillac F1 team

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas shared a heartwarming message for the fans of the Cadillac F1 team after their signing was confirmed. Cadillac is set to hit the track as the 11th team in the 2026 F1 season.After weeks of growing speculation, the American outfit earlier confirmed its driver lineup for its first season. Bottas and Perez, who missed out on the 2025 season without any full-time seats, will mark their return next year with Cadillac. Their joint experience is expected to bring the team many positives, including technical expertise around the car.Set to return to the grid, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez took to social media to share a video message with their fans and followers of the Cadillac Formula 1 team.&quot;This is a message for you, the fans of Cadillac Formula One team, because you believed in this team before they was saving a car, before the world believed, you did,&quot; Sergio Perez began.Bottas later added: &quot;But seriously, we both raced, we both fought hard, and we both won, in Formula 1.&quot;&quot;And now, we are here to do it all day again, and also to build something new, something big,&quot; Perez mentioned.As mentioned, Cadillac would have a major advantage with Bottas and Perez driving for them, considering the experience they bring to the team. They have proven their competitiveness with their stints at Mercedes and Red Bull, respectively.&quot;I’ve got nothing to prove&quot;: Sergio Perez downplays Red Bull Racing after Cadillac signingPerez drove for Red Bull between 2021 and 2024. He remained a competitive driver; however, his form fell off in the later parts of the 2024 season. Although the team had given him a contract extension for two more seasons, it was terminated, and he left the team after the season ended.But troubles for the team were just getting started. They signed Liam Lawson, who severely underperformed. Subsequently, he was swapped with Yuki Tsunoda, who, despite his experience, failed to compete at Max Verstappen's level.Speaking in terms of leaving the sport, Sergio Perez mentioned that he had nothing left to prove, considering the points that RBR has scored.&quot;I don’t think I have anything to prove,&quot; he said (via PlanetF1). &quot;When you see the amount of points they’ve scored, it’s [something] like five points in the entire season, so I’ve got nothing to prove in that regard.&quot;&quot;To me, it’s more of a coming back to enjoy the sport. I want to enjoy the sport, the sport that I love, the sport that has given me so much. I couldn’t afford to leave the way I left the sport.&quot;Sergio Perez has won multiple Grands Prix for Red Bull in the past and has proven to be a defensive yet strong driver. Both drivers have also been consistent, which could help Cadillac clinch some points early in its first season.