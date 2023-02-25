Valtteri Bottas still feels FIA clampdown on drivers is unnecessary despite clarifications

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has called the FIA's clampdown on personal and political statements unnecessary, despite the governing body's clarifications on the matter.

The FIA issued an updated International Sporting Code ahead of the 2023 F1 season that now applies at the highest level of motorsport. It reads:

“The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”

This resulted in widespread backlash from multiple fronts in the paddock. Many felt the voice of drivers was being stifled, which led to the FIA issuing a clarification bulletin with regard to what is and isn't permitted under the new code.

Drivers are permitted to make a stand on personal, political, or religious grounds online and in select interview scenarios when responding to direct questions on pertinent matters. However, any displays on their part during national anthems, the Drivers' Parade, podium ceremonies, and cool-down rooms are strictly prohibited.

Valtteri Bottas, one of the more senior drivers on the grid, felt the update to the code itself was unnecessary, even before the clarification.

While speaking to the media at a press conference during pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Finn said:

“I saw the clarification. Of course, there are things at least it has made clear, but I still do think it’s a bit unnecessary and I think I’m speaking on behalf of all the drivers. We haven’t had a [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association] meeting yet but hopefully soon to discuss.”

Valtteri Bottas aiming to return to the podium with Alfa Romeo in 2023

Valtteri Bottas is hoping to taste champagne on the podium again as he gets ready for his second season with Alfa Romeo.

The Finnish driver had a successful stint at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton before moving to Sauber last season. While he enjoyed a run of positive results at the start of the season, the highlight of which was a P5 finish at Imola, the team's performance dipped as the campaign continued.

Now in his second year with the Zurich-based outfit, Valtteri Bottas is hoping to improve his and the team's performances in 2023.

While speaking to Reuters during the launch event of the Alfa Romeo C43, the 33-year-old said:

"The goal for this season is to finish higher than last year and to be much more consistent. Last year we had too many ups and downs. Also, secretly, I always dream of finishing on the podium, so let's see."

Bottas' last podium finish came back in the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP back when he was driving for Mercedes. It will take some doing on his and Alfa Romeo's part to return to similar levels this year.

