Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell go on a cycling adventure with Lance Armstrong

Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas and his partner Tiffany Cromwell recently took their shared passion for cycling to a whole new height. The couple teamed up with legendary American rider Lance Armstrong for an outdoor adventure.

The Finnish driver, who is known for his passion for cycling during his downtime, was joined by his partner Cromwell, as they hit the trails with Armstrong. The trio embarked on a scenic cycling tour around the Maroon Bells in Colorado, United States.

Taking to his social media, Valtteri Bottas offered glimpses of himself and Tiffany tackling the rugged and demanding high undulating roads around the mountains with the seven-time Tour de France winner. The former Williams Racing driver accompanied the post with the caption:

Trending

“Out with the locals 🚲 @lancearmstrong.”

Bottas has often embraced cycling as a means for physical fitness and mental clarity, among other things. His partner Tiffany Cromwell, is a professional cyclist for the Canyon-SRAM Racing outfit.

The trip down the hills of Colorado comes amid a break in the Formula 1 calendar. Although Valtteri Bottas is currently without a seat on the 2025 grid, the 10-time race winner has been a regular fixture at all of the races held so far in the 2025 campaign. The 35-year-old currently serves as the third driver for the Mercedes AMG team and continues to explore opportunities to secure a driving seat on the 2026 grid as new regulations are set to usher in a fresh era in Formula 1.

Valtteri Bottas speaks about cycling with Rouleur magazine

Valtteri Bottas recently shared his thoughts on cycling with Rouleur magazine. The Finnish driver delved deeper into what attracted him to cycling, among other topics.

In a collaborative Instagram post with the British cycling magazine, he also detailed how it felt to cycle at top speed.

"Sometimes cycling feels slower than driving, but on the downhills, you definitely feel that you're more exposed. You don't have protection—almost none at all—only your cycling helmet, and you're going close to 100kph."

Despite being a full-time race car driver, Bottas’ passion for cycling has not dwindled, especially considering his partner is an active cyclist. The couple frequently document their outdoor cycling adventures together, often through scenic or picturesque countryside.

Shifting attention to F1 race action, Valtteri Bottas has continued to keep his race skills sharp. He earlier participated in a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) event alongside Kimi Antonelli, where he drove the Mercedes W11 challenger at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Whether Bottas will return as a full-time driver for the upcoming campaign remains to be seen. The veteran driver has currently been linked with several teams on the Formula 1 grid, including newcomers Cadillac, who appear to be leaning in favor of signing experienced drivers over younger ones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More